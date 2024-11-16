Resurfaced video of Donald Trump giving warning to young son Barron shows his strict parenting style





President-elect Donald Trump doesn't appear to have a close relationship with his 18-year-old son Barron (he even said he hates taking photos with him), and video resurfaces of Trump, his wife Melania Trump, and then 4 years old. -old Barron could enlighten us on why. In the clip, Trump gave his young son a stern warning that shows how young his strict parenting style started.

The rare video of the Trumps was part of an interview aired on Larry King's former CNN talk show, per Daily Mail. At the time, The Apprentice host was shown describing his expectations for his son before he went to preschool. I want everything like, he says in the clip. And when you get older, no drugs. No alcohol. No cigarettes. And you know what else? No tattoos. I never want to see tattoos on you.

TOPSHOT U.S. President Donald Trump (L) walks with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron as they arrive at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, New Jersey, August 16, 2020.

Phew! I understand that you want your children to succeed in school and avoid alcohol and drugs, but a 4 year old? This seems like a lot of pressure and anxiety for a preschooler, who should just be encouraged to make friends and have fun. And still no tattoos? This seems a bit unbalanced, especially since it's not a decision a child can make even before the age of 18 (and a legal adult!).

Experts say it's good to talk to young children about drugs and alcohol; however, it should be more of a two-way conversation that encourages children's questions and parents' listening, rather than just a strict order that leaves no room for discussion.

And pressuring kids about their grades can be detrimental to their mental health. Research shows that parents who pressure their children to succeed in school, including in the form of guilt, or using rewards or praise for good grades, generally succeed in undermining the child's interest. their children for learning, which ironically interferes with future results, Alfie Kohn. , author of Unconditional Parenting and Punished by Rewards, told Forbes.

Kohn added: “The pressure to succeed also deteriorates the parent-child relationship and how children perceive themselves: They learn that they are loved, and even lovable, only when they bring home a good report card.” . When parental acceptance seems to come with strings attached, the same thing happens to their self-esteem, often with tragic results.

It's impossible to know what Trump and Barron's relationship is actually like, although we know that Trump thinks the NYU student is good-looking, very smart, a very nice guy, and a good student.

We shudder to think of the consequences for Barron if he did not do such things, given that Trump promised to be a dictator from the first day of his presidency, according to AP. (Trumps also a convicted felon of sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll, to whom he owes more than $83 million, so he's clearly not afraid to do things his way, even if it means breaking the law.)

In addition to Barron, Trump is also the father of Donald Jr., born December 1977, Ivanka, born October 1981, and Eric, born January 1984, with his late wife Ivana Trump and daughter Tiffany, born in October. 1993, with his ex-wife Marla Maples.

