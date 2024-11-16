Congressmen write another letter to Biden over Imran Khan detention





Forty-six US Congress members have written another letter to President Joe Biden, expressing grave concern over the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and the broader human rights situation in Pakistan.

The letter accuses Pakistan of continued human rights violations and erosion of democratic values, calling for immediate action by the US government.

Lawmakers have raised concerns over alleged rigging of the February 2024 general election, citing widespread voter fraud, irregularities and accusations that government institutions were targeting the PTI.

Members of Congress also expressed dissatisfaction with reports from Commonwealth and European Union observers that were not made public. They further criticized Pakistani authorities for restricting civil liberties, particularly freedom of expression, and highlighted large-scale arrests, illegal detentions and restrictions on social media.

The letter highlighted the illegal detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, describing him as Pakistan's most popular political leader. He also pointed out that other senior PTI leaders, including Yasmin Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, had been in detention for over a year.

Members of Congress have called for a review of the U.S. Embassy Islamabad policy, expressing disappointment that the concerns of the Pakistani-American community are not reflected in the embassy's position. They also criticized the embassy's rapid positive statements towards the new Pakistani government.

The letter urges President Biden to take action to end human rights violations in Pakistan, calling for the immediate release of political prisoners, including Imran Khan. Members of Congress also demanded that the new US ambassador to Pakistan be responsible for promoting human rights and democratic values.

The members of Congress noted that the letter highlights the growing concern of the US Congress over the crisis of democracy and human rights in Pakistan, urging the US administration to immediately take notice and advance its policies in matters of human rights and the restoration of democracy.

