Xi Jinping's sinister plan to encircle the United States is almost complete

Xi Jinping arrived in South America to attend the APEC economic leaders' meeting and for a state visit to Peru to inaugurate Puerto de Chancay, a new deep-water port built and equipped entirely by China . This massive installation cost up to $3.6 billion. This will strengthen China's geostrategic hold in the region and challenge US plans to restore its neglected engagement in its traditional backyard.

After China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, it quickly invested in the developing world, focusing on the Global South and areas where U.S. influence was limited or declining. Spearheading this approach was Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which primarily invests in critical infrastructure projects creating strategic dependencies in client states.

By 2021, China's bilateral trade with the Caribbean and Latin America had reached $450 billion, making it the region's largest trading partner, behind the United States. Since China burst into the Global South, its self-described innocuous partnership with equals has increasingly aimed at regional hegemony at the expense of the United States.

Fundamental truths are uncomfortable. Xi Jinping has visited Latin America 11 times since coming to power in 2013. Twenty-one countries in the region have signed the BRI. China's relations with Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Mexico are at the highest level, what Beijing describes as a comprehensive strategic partnership. Free trade agreements abound.

The intention is to present China as a better partner than the United States and its allies. But it is illusory. Bilateral trade relies on China's import of strategic raw materials such as copper, lithium, soybean oil and petroleum, all needed to support its efforts to revive economic growth, while exporting products cheap manufactured products that undermine local economic diversity and consolidate dependencies linked to the resource curse. This, combined with massive and non-transparent investments in mining, energy, transportation and digital infrastructure projects, generates poor governance, a decline in democratic values ​​and serious threats to national autonomy and security.

As Xi Jinping's November 14 public message to Peru majestically highlights, a Chinese-owned copper mine contributes 1 percent of Peru's GDP, and by 2023, 36 percent of Peru's exports were destined for China. . (The 2021 figure for Chile was 38 percent).

According to Xi, once fully operational, the new Chancay port would generate $4.5 billion annually for Peru. But during construction, Peru was forced to change its local laws so that China would have sole operating rights there.

The port will allow several Latin American countries to save on transportation costs by eliminating transit through the Panama Canal en route to Chinese ports. But the net advantage in terms of economic security will accrue to China, not to mention the potential right to use Chancay as a naval base for power projection in the Pacific and Southern Ocean. China already sells considerable quantities of weapons to Peru and several other Latin American countries.

It's important here to revisit the policy goals behind investments like Chancay, work on which began in 2022. That year, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill to direct the Departments of State and Justice Defense to design and implement an appropriate strategy to deal with the problems. with Chinese and Russian influence in the Caribbean and Latin America.

One of its sponsors said there was no greater threat to our region than the growing interference of Russia and China in Latin America and the Caribbean. He said it is important to foster and improve our security cooperation with democracies in our hemisphere as well as facilitate trade to deter malicious actors from coercing countries in our own backyard. The speaker was Senator Marco Rubio, whom Donald Trump chose to be his secretary of state.

Rubio, of Cuban origin, is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable American political thinkers on Latin America. He has worked tirelessly to expose China's anti-American and anti-democratic activities in the region and to help the U.S. government mount effective responses. Hopefully, Rubio will be able to continue this vital work when he assumes a leading role in implementing U.S. foreign policy.

Beijing has suspended crucial domestic economic measures until Trump's China policy emerges. Major Chinese clients, including Brazil, are withholding engagement with the BRI for the same reason, in case they fall foul of new tariffs and US sanctions by association. The entire free world must confront the Chinese threat while there is still time; only resilient American policies, coordinated with those of their allies, can bring success.