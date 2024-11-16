Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for a 5-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana: what is the program?





Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Saturday for a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. He will tour three countries from November 16 to 21 and will also participate in the G20 summit in Brazil during his trip.

According to the official statement, Prime Minister Modi will first visit Nigeria, followed by Brazil and finally Guyana.

“At the invitation of HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build on our strategic partnership based on a shared belief in democracy and pluralism I also look forward to meeting the Indian community and my friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm messages of welcome in Hindi,” the statement said.

Here is PM Modi's travel itinerary: November 16-17: Prime Minister Modi will visit the African nation of Nigeria at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

He will also meet the Indian community in Nigeria during his visit.

November 18-19: Prime Minister Modi will travel to the South American country of Brazil to attend the 19th G20 summit as a member of the Troika. He would like to take the opportunity to exchange views on strengthening bilateral cooperation with several other leaders.

“In Brazil, I will participate in the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G20 to the status of the people's G20 and integrated the priorities of the South into its agenda This year, Brazil has built on India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in line with our vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” views on strengthening bilateral cooperation with several other leaders added.

November 20-21: In the final leg of his trip, Prime Minister Modi will visit Guyana at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in over 50 years.

Prime Minister Modi will also attend the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, where he will meet leaders of Caribbean countries.

“My visit to Guyana, at the invitation of HE President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. We will exchange views on how to provide strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on “I will also pay homage to one of India's oldest diasporas, which migrated over 185 years ago, and engage with another democracy as I address their Parliament,” the statement said.

“During this visit, I will also join leaders of Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. We have been united through thick and thin. The summit will enable us to renew historic ties and expand our cooperation in new areas.” he added.

Among other details, Prime Minister Modi will receive the Commonwealth of Dominica's highest national honor in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic.

