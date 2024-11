Zelensky says war 'will end sooner' with Donald Trump as president

The new US administration could mean a quicker end to the war started by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Amid concerns about the implications for the war of Donald Trump's return to the White House, given the president-elect's criticism of continued U.S. aid to kyiv and his insistence on concluding an agreement to end the war, Zelensky said the new US administration would make it happen. certain that the war will end sooner. »

“This is their approach, their promise to their citizens,” added the Ukrainian leader. Newsweek emailed Team Trump for comment.

Zelensky told Ukrainian newspaper Suspilne that kyiv must do everything in its power to end the war through diplomatic means, even though he believes Putin intended to use negotiations to counter isolation international situation that it faces in relation to the West.

This image shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and US President-elect Donald Trump. The former declared that the latter's new administration gives “certainty that the war will end sooner.” This image shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and US President-elect Donald Trump. The former declared that the latter's new administration gives “certainty that the war will end sooner.” Getty Images

“I don’t think Putin wants peace,” Zelensky said, according to Ukrainian online newspaper The Kyiv Independent, “but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to sit down with one of the leaders.”

The day before, Zelensky had criticized a phone call at Berlin's request between Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which kyiv said would play into the Russian president's hands and risk opening a “Pandora's box.”

However, Zelensky said he had a “constructive” conversation with Trump after the US election victory and “did not hear anything that went against our position.”

The Trump Cabinet's nominations for attorney general and director of national intelligence, former Reps. Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard, respectively, have raised eyebrows in Washington, D.C., and concerns in Kyiv over reports of their opposition to the maintaining American aid to Ukraine.

Trump nominated Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who has previously said the war was at a stalemate, as secretary of state. Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, criticized the amount the United States is spending on Ukraine.

However, Zelensky said in his interview that he would only speak directly with Trump and not through his aides and added that as Ukraine's leader he would “only take a conversation with the president seriously of the United States of America.”

Gene Moran, a national security expert and former adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, told Newsweek that the appointments “certainly have a loyalty to President Trump.” He said that while “in some cases the identifying information is quite identifiable, in others it appears absent.”

“It's hard to know, with President Trump's style, what his end goal is here,” Moran added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-zelensky-russia-trump-end-1986819 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos