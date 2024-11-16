'The army is not interested in a deal with Imran'





The army has no plans to enter into negotiations or strike a deal with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources told the Guardian, after the PTI founder said he would be willing to interact with army leaders from his prison cell.

Imran, who is being held in Adiala prison, is not allowed to meet journalists, but the Guardian was able to submit questions through his legal team. In his responses, Imran said he had had “no personal engagement with the army” since he was arrested and imprisoned in August last year.

However, he said he would not rule out striking a deal with the military establishment. “As far as reaching an agreement with the military is concerned, any engagement would be based on principles and in the interest of the people, and not on personal gains or compromises that undermine Pakistan's democratic values,” he said. he told the Guardian.

He added that he “would rather live the rest of his life in prison than compromise on my principles.”

“Imran faces legal action against him and cannot expect any agreement from the army. He wants everyone to respect the rule of law, but he does not want this rule of law. right for himself,” quoted a Guardian source. as said.

In response to the constitutional amendments and allegedly rigged elections, Imran this week issued a “final call” for a PTI protest to be held in the capital Islamabad on November 24. The party has faced continued repression since Imran's arrest, with most of its leaders either in prison or in exile.

The government has not yet confirmed whether it intends to try Imran in a military court, rather than a civilian one, for some of his alleged crimes, ranging from corruption to terrorism. He denies all accusations.

“How can a civilian be tried by a military court, let alone a former prime minister?” Imran said. “It's ridiculous. The only reason to try a civilian in a military court is simply because no other court would convict me. The very idea of ​​such a procedure is alarming.”

Imran said he remained confident that he would one day get justice and still believed he would have “the opportunity to serve as prime minister again if that is the will of the people.”

