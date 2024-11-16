Right-wing columnist Allison Pearson is not a victim of two-tier policing





Comment Telegraph newspaper columnist Allison Pearson has used her platform to attack multiculturalism and immigration. By Judy Cox PDF download. Please wait… The demagogues and right-wing wannabes have a new martyr. Elon Musk, Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and Kemi Badenoch have rushed to defend Allison Pearson, who claims she is the victim of a police crackdown on free speech. Pearson is a columnist for the Telegraph newspaper. She has consistently used her column as a platform to denounce multiculturalism and immigration and to advance a right-wing agenda. In November 2023, Pearson's now-deleted post on X branded the Metropolitan Police with the words “How dare they”. It showed two police officers standing next to two Asian men holding the flag of a political party, Pakistan's PTI. The PTI is the party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, now imprisoned. Pearson added: Asked to pose with Israel's lovely British friends on Saturday, the police refused. Look at these people who smile with those who hate Jews. The X platform added a note to Pearson's post emphasizing that the photo was taken in Manchester, not London, and that it was not linked to Palestine. Two police officers went to the Pearson home on the morning of Remembrance Sunday last week. The timing gave Farage and his friends an excuse to gossip about the war dead who fought for democracy and free speech. Pearson claims police told her she was under investigation for a non-criminal hate incident. The right has seized on it to denounce the whole idea of ​​non-criminal hate crimes and hate crimes in general. Essex Police deny Pearson's claims. Their body cameras are said to show exactly what happened. They visited him to arrange a formal interview. They are investigating her under the Public Order Act (1986) after a member of the public made a formal complaint against Pearson. Essex Police have lodged a complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organization over the Telegraph's reporting on the Pearson case. Right-wing and mainstream media spread Pearson's story of victimization and two-tier policing. They ignore it when the police criminalize Palestinian activists and anti-racists. Pearson is supported by the Free Speech Union, led by the odious Toby Young who delights in calling women's breasts boobs, knockers and baps. From overturning Charles I to opposing the police bill, the left has fought for free speech He called people poofters and hardcore dykes. Young was forced to leave his job at the Student Union in 2018 after calling wheelchair ramps in schools a symptom of horrible inclusiveness. He wants the freedom to abuse, demean and increase inequalities. The Labor government capitulated to this right-wing discourse around Pearson. A spokesperson for Keir Starmer spoke about the balance between freedom of speech and the time police spend on what matters to people. But normalizing racism is important. The right-wing magazine Spectator claims people would have noticed if Pearson had started spewing racism a year ago. But they noticed it and filed a police report. Its history of denying racism and inciting culture wars goes back years. The rich invent conspiracy theories and lies to make racism respectable and intimidate those who stand up to bigots.

