Campaign open in Banyumas, Jokowi supports Luthfi-Yasin: everyone knows it

Indonesia's seventh President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) while attending the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen campaign in Banyumas Regency. PHOTO: Luthfi-Yasin Team.

jateng.jpnn.comBANYUMAS – Seventh President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) openly expressed his support for Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen in the 2024 Central Java Governor and Deputy Governor (Pilgub Jateng) elections.

“I came because I support him,” Jokowi briefly said during the Luthfi-Yasin open campaign in Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency, Central Java, Saturday (16/11).

During the campaign, Jokowi was seen participating in a parade that was greeted by tens of thousands of residents along the route Jokowi took along with Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father did not explain precisely why he supported candidate number one. He just said that everyone knows the meaning of his support for the Central Java gubernatorial election.

“Everyone knows this. There is no need to tell this story,” said the father of Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) General Chairman Kaesang Pangarep.

He also rejected the idea that he was coming down from the mountain because of the eligibility battle between Luthfi-Yasin and his opponent. He came because he wanted to go to the field to greet the people of Central Java.

According to him, leaders from the center and regions must have a clear vision for the region and the country. The choice is left to the people because sovereignty is in their hands. “They will decide later, you can’t ask me,” he said.

During the parade, Jokowi, Ahmad Luthfi and Gus Yasin marched and then rode in an open jeep along Jalan Dr Angka. Depart from the Aston Hotel and stop at the Purwokerto Bakorwil monument which is approximately 3 kilometers away.