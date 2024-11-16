There is no indication Imran Khan will be tried by military, says UK Foreign Secretary





British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan. Reuters/FileLammy says he raised concerns about military trials of civilians. Judicial processes in Pakistan are an internal affair: British Foreign Secretary. Asks Johnson MP to meet Minister Falconer after his visit to Pakistan.

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said there was no recent indication from Pakistani authorities that they intended to try the former prime minister and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, before a military court.

The British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs said this in his response to MP Kim Johnson's letter which he wrote to the British government at the request of Zulfi Bukhari, Khan's adviser on international affairs .

MP Lammy said: “I have raised concerns about the potential use of military courts to try civilians, including Imran Khan. These courts may lack transparency and independent oversight, making it difficult to assess compliance with international standards. »

“We have no recent indication from Pakistani authorities that they intend to try Imran Khan in a military court, but my officials continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

Bukhari had prepared a letter to the British government on behalf of 20 MPs from all parties a month ago. He had raised concerns about changes in the justice system and the passage of the 26th Amendment.

Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan in this undated photo. Journalist

The foreign minister said: “While Pakistan's legal proceedings are a domestic matter, we have been very clear that Pakistani authorities must act in accordance with their international obligations and with respect for fundamental freedoms, including the right to a fair trial and due process. and humane detention. This applies to Imran Khan as it does to all Pakistani citizens.

Lammy said: “Like you, I remain concerned about restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, including in relation to the political opposition. In our interactions with authorities, we continue to emphasize that the freedom to hold and express opinions without censorship, intimidation or unnecessary restrictions is the cornerstone of a democracy.

“The FCDO [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] Pakistan's responsible minister, Falconer, raised the importance of respecting civil and political rights with Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar. Minister Falconer is due to travel to Pakistan later this year and I have asked him to arrange a meeting with you and other interested parliamentarians upon his return.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is pictured during a meeting in Beirut, Lebanon. Reuters/File

“Regarding Pakistan's constitutional amendments, I note that they were adopted by the Pakistani parliament in October. Although any amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan is a matter for Pakistan, we have made it clear that an independent judiciary, capable of checking and balancing other organs of state, is essential for a well-functioning democracy. The UK will continue to work with Pakistan across all of our shared interests. »

Welcoming the letter, Bukhari said: “Once again, on behalf of the people of Pakistan, I would like to thank MP Kim Johnson and all other honorable members of Parliament and the House of Lords who signed the letter, raising serious concerns concerns over the illegal incarceration of Imran Khan. and the lack of human rights currently in Pakistan.

Security guards escort former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan during his appearance before the Islamabad High Court. Reuters

“Thank you to Foreign Minister David Lammy for the response and for addressing the letter. The people of Pakistan are truly suffering in unimaginable ways due to the actions of an unelected, tyrannical government. Respect for free and fair elections and Rule of law, supported by an independent judiciary, are the foundation of a democracy Pakistanis continue to fight for theirs,” added former Prime Minister Khan’s aide.

The signatories to the original letter were: Johnson MP, Paula Barker MP, Apsana Begum MP, Liam Byrne MP, Rosie Duffield MP, Gill Furniss MP, Paulette Hamilton MP, Peter Lamb MP, Andy McDonald MP, Abtisam Mohamed MP, Bell Ribeiro- Addy MP, Zarah Sultana MP, Steve Witherden MP, Nadia Whittome MP, Baroness Joan Bakewell, Baroness Christine Blower, Lord Peter Hain, Lord John Hendy and Lord Todoanfel.

