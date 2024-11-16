Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Jhansi hospital fire heartbreaking; CM Yogi announces gratis contribution for victims | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning condoled the loss of life caused by the horrific fire at Jhansi Hospital where 10 newborns died in the children's ward. The Prime Minister further assured that the local administration, under the supervision of the Uttar Pradesh government, was making all possible efforts to provide relief and relief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP) At least 10 newborns died due to burns and suffocation in a devastating fire at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College on Friday evening. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, who arrived in Jhansi on Saturday morning, said a total of 49 children were in the ward, which has a capacity of only 18 beds. While the bodies of seven children have been identified, three remain unidentified, he said. Efforts are on to establish their identity and reach out to their family members, Brijesh Pathak added. In an X message from the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Heartbreaking! The fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to those who lost their innocent children in this situation. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss. The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is making all possible efforts to provide relief and relief, the Chief Minister added. Meanwhile, the UP Chief Minister's office said that on the orders of CM Yogi Adityanath, the government had announced an ex-gratia amount. 5 lakh for the parents of the deceased babies, while 50,000 will be given to the families of the injured babies. The chief minister directed the divisional commissioner and DIG of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the incident within 12 hours, the CMO statement said. The fire, believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread quickly due to the highly oxygenated environment of the NICU. Authorities have launched multi-level investigations to determine the cause of the fire and assess responsibility. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party alleged that there was also a short circuit in the machines on Friday afternoon, which was overlooked by the hospital authorities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-says-jhansi-hospital-fire-heartbreaking-cm-yogi-adiyanath-announces-ex-gratia-for-victims-101731726090747.html

