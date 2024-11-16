Joe Biden and Xi Jinping warn of “changes” within APEC DW 11/16/2024





The presidents of the United States and China warned this Friday (11/15/2024) that the world would enter an era of “changes” and “turbulence” before the return of Donald Trump, as part of the Forum of Asia-Pacific Cooperation (APEC), which takes place in Lima, Peru. Xi Jinping warned against “the spread of unilateralism and protectionism” in a message to his alliance partners cited by the state agency. China. At the same time, he estimated that the “fragmentation of the global economy” is increasing and stressed that the world is facing a phase of “turbulence and transformation.” For his part, Joe Biden declared that we were facing “a moment of significant political change”, following his last meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea in Lima. Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo/photo alliance Trump's comeback is at the center of concerns after he threatened to increase tariffs on all exports to the United States, up to 60% in the case of China and up to 25% in that of its Mexican neighbor. During his first term, the Republican fueled the trade war between the two superpowers, and his election promise raised fears of an escalation of the conflict. This would be a major blow to the 21 APEC economies, which account for 60% of global gross domestic product (GDP) and more than 40% of global trade. At the end of the summit, Xi and Biden will hold their bilateral meeting, which will take place amid tensions over China's support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. In this context, Biden drew attention on November 15 to North Korea's “dangerous and destabilizing cooperation” with Russia. The APEC summit has already been the scene of a first clash between Washington and Beijing, after the inauguration on November 14 of the Chancay megaport, the first Chinese in South America. The works, in which Beijing will invest a total of $3.5 billion, will reduce maritime transport between China and Peru by ten days, according to Xi, who defined it as “America's first smart and green port South”. Even as the Chinese president inaugurated the works, the White House special envoy for Latin America, Brian Nichols, called on Latin American countries to ensure that Chinese investments respect “local laws” and protect “human rights and the environment”. ama (afp, Reuters, ap, efe)

