7 Ways the Trump Administration Could Affect Your Finances

President-elect Donald Trump has promised Americans to lower consumer prices, make health care more affordable and protect Social Security. Now he has to go all the way.

Concerns about inflation and the cost of living were at the heart of Trump's victory in the US presidential election. According to CNN exit polls, 68% of voters said the economy was either bad or not good.

The president's ability to influence economic policy depends largely on congressional approval. However, when Trump is inaugurated on January 20, he will have to keep his promises.

Here are seven ways a Trump administration could affect your personal finances.

On the campaign trail, Trump suggested expanding the child tax credit, which provides financial assistance to parents in the form of tax breaks. The policy platform linked to his website mentions expanding the child tax credit but does not include further details.

During Trump's first term, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 temporarily expanded the child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000. That credit is set to expire at the end of 2025, but with congressional approval, Trump could extend the 2017 tax cuts or introduce a new policy.

Vice President-elect JD Vance has suggested expanding the child tax credit to $5,000. Trump has not commented on the proposal.

Maria Castillo Dominguez, certified financial planner and founder of Valoria Wealth Management, told CNN that extending credit is vital for many households, especially those with young children, to be able to manage child care costs. .

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump-Vance transition, said in a statement that Trump would keep his campaign promises.

The American people re-elected President Trump with a resounding majority, giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail, Leavitt said. He will deliver.

The Trump administration is expected to focus on extending the tax cuts introduced by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which expire in 2025. The move will require congressional approval.

Extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts would reduce taxes by an average of $2,000 in 2026, according to an analysis by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. However, nearly half of the tax breaks would benefit the richest 5% of households earning more than $450,000.

For example, extending tax cuts would save the top 1% of households about $70,000, or 3.2% of their income, according to the Tax Policy Center. By comparison, the tax cuts would save middle-income families about $1,000, or 1.3% of their income.

On the campaign trail, Trump touted an end to double taxation on U.S. citizens living abroad, but has not spoken much about the subject since. Additionally, he did not elaborate on his promise to make interest rates on auto loans tax-deductible.

Trump has suggested eliminating the federal income tax entirely in favor of revenue from tariffs. Alan Auerbach, an economics professor at UC Berkeley, told CNN the proposal doesn't make financial sense. Revenue from tariffs is not enough to replace federal income tax revenue, he said. The numbers don't work for that.

Trump has promised not to cut a single cent from Social Security, according to his political platform.

But he proposed eliminating federal taxes on Social Security, tips and overtime. Tax revenues are used to fund federal assistance programs like Social Security.

According to the Tax Policy Center, eliminating taxes would provide short-term relief but would deplete Social Security funds, leading to reduced benefits for workers.

Households earning $32,000 or less would not benefit from the federal tax cut because the majority of their Social Security income is not taxed, according to the Tax Policy Center.

Under Trump's proposal, Social Security fund reserves would run out by 2031, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Additionally, there would be a 33% reduction in benefits for enrollees by 2035.

Key aspects of the Biden administration's plan for student debt forgiveness are in play, meaning the Trump administration could influence the outcome for millions of Americans who hope to have their debt canceled.

Efforts to cancel student debt, attempted by the Biden administration, will likely be abandoned under Trump, according to Berkeleys Auerbach.

As of August, some of President Joe Biden's initiatives to alleviate student debt remained blocked by a Supreme Court ruling.

Republicans have challenged these things in court, successfully, and I'm sure the sentiment within the Trump administration will be similar to that, Auerbach said. They're not really interested in providing student loan relief.

Trump's policy platform does not mention student debt. During his first term, he failed to end the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

Prices and inflation

Concerns about inflation helped send Trump back to the White House. Yet with the policies he proposes, inflation could come roaring back.

Inflation reached 2.6% in October, its first increase in six months, according to the consumer price index. The rise was in line with expectations, but it also represented a sign that the inflation beast is not entirely under control.

Trump has proposed tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on imports, which would raise everyday consumer prices, according to a report from the National Retail Federation. For example, $90 sneakers could cost between $106 and $116 under the Trump tariffs.

Additionally, Trump's proposal for mass evictions could increase food prices. Auerbach noted that undocumented immigrants often work in agriculture or food processing, which portends a labor shortage if they are deported.

Auerbach told CNN that the president-elect's plans for tariffs and mass expulsions could have the most significant impact on people's finances.

If these measures actually take effect as proposed, there will be large increases in the cost of living, he said.

On the campaign trail, Trump went back and forth on his approach to changing the Affordable Care Act. He said he had the idea for a health care plan.

The Trump administration wants to promote choice and competition and make health care more affordable, according to its policy agenda. However, he does not provide further details.

Americans enrolled in the ACA marketplace will likely see increased health care costs after a key pandemic-related tax credit expires at the end of 2025.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, enhanced premium tax credits were introduced to reduce out-of-pocket costs for eligible ACA enrollees. These tax credits were extended through 2025 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

A Republican-led Congress will likely let the enhanced personal tax credits expire, according to KFF, a nonprofit health policy group. The credits save enrollees about $700 a year, according to KFF, and if they expire, about 19.7 million Americans will see their health care costs increase.

Upcoming policy proposals are likely to increase the costs of health coverage, reduce protections for people with preexisting conditions and increase the number of people without coverage, said Sarah Lueck, vice president of the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a think tank. reservoir.

Regarding Medicare, Trump will not cut a cent from the program, according to his political agenda.

“I think at least in the short term, I don't expect any major cuts to Medicare benefits,” Auerbach said, noting that Trump recognizes it's a popular program.

Trump's policy agenda says his administration will encourage homeownership through tax incentives and support for first-time buyers. It also mentions opening limited portions of federally owned land to the construction of new homes. Trump has not developed his program.

The Trump administration will likely cut red tape to encourage business and real estate development. Housing costs are often more influenced by local regulations than national policy, Berkeleys Auerbach said.

Trump's mass eviction plan could reduce the construction workforce, straining an already limited supply of housing and, in turn, lead to higher prices, Auerbach said.

When it comes to mortgages, more affordable rates could come from the Federal Reserve's decisions on setting interest rates, Auerbach said. The federal government's benchmark interest rate sets the cost of borrowing between banks and influences the interest rates consumers pay on loans, credit cards and mortgages.

