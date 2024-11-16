UK Foreign Secretary says no sign of military trial for Imran Khan – Pakistan





British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said there was no sign from Pakistani authorities of a plan to try incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a military court, The News reported.

The statement was made in response to a letter from MP Kim Johnson, written at the request of Khan's adviser on international affairs, Zulfikar Bukhari.

In the past, Khan has expressed concerns about his possible military trial following amendments to the Army Act and the arrest of former spymaster Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed. He approached the Islamabad High Court against a possible military trial in the cases registered against him following the violent protests on May 9.

During one of the hearings, the federal government informed the court that Khan's trial in a military court was not under consideration.

Lammy expressed concerns about the potential use of military courts for civilian trials, highlighting the lack of transparency and independent oversight in such cases. These courts can make it difficult to ensure compliance with international standards, he said.

While reassuring that there was no indication that Khan would face a military trial, the British foreign secretary stressed that his officials would monitor the situation closely.

Bukhari facilitated the sending of a letter to the British government signed by 20 MPs from various parties, sounding the alarm over changes in Pakistan's judiciary and the adoption of the 26th constitutional amendment.

In response, Lammy stressed the importance of Pakistan respecting its international obligations, saying authorities must respect fundamental freedoms, including the right to a fair trial and humane treatment. This applies to Imran Khan as it does to all Pakistani citizens.

He also expressed concerns about restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, particularly regarding the political opposition.

In our discussions with the Pakistani authorities, we emphasize that the ability to express one's views without censorship or intimidation is a fundamental pillar of democracy, the British Foreign Secretary said.

UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Minister (FCDO) responsible for Pakistan Falconer stressed the need to uphold civil and political rights during discussions with Pakistani Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar .

Falconer is expected to visit Pakistan later this year and has been invited to meet Khan's adviser Bukhari and other interested parliamentarians upon his return.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also called for a military trial of Khan in view of the cases brought to court on May 9. But he did not develop the evidence used against the former Prime Minister.

When columnist Javed Chaudhry appeared on Rubaroo on September 13, he also spoke on the same wavelength, but linking it to the constitutional amendment.

Speaking about the constitutional amendments passed by Parliament in October, Lammy acknowledged that while these changes are a national issue, the UK has stressed the importance of an independent judiciary capable of effectively checking and balancing others functions of the state.

The UK will continue to work with Pakistan on our shared interests, he said.

Bukhari welcomed the supportive stance and expressed gratitude, on behalf of the people of Pakistan, to MP Kim Johnson and all parliamentarians and members of the House of Lords who signed the letter addressing concerns over Khan's alleged illegal detention and the broader human rights situation in Pakistan.

