Can Donald Trump “save TikTok”? The clock is ticking.





Congress and President Joe Biden agreed a few months ago to ban Chinese-owned TikTok from operating in the United States. The re-election of Donald Trump could potentially put a damper on this plan.

Trump's statements on the campaign trail suggest he may at least try to change the impact of a law Biden signed in April that makes Chinese ownership of the app illegal.

The law, called Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACAA), gives TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, an ultimatum to sell TikTok to a U.S. owner or ban it from operations in the country.

Biden set Jan. 19, a day before Trump's inauguration, as the deadline for required divestment unless the company is able to overturn the law in an ongoing lawsuit in Washington , D.C.

Once back in office, President-elect Trump could ask Congress to repeal the law. His chances of achieving this, if he so chooses, may have improved last week after it was confirmed that Republicans had secured enough votes to control both houses of Congress.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives for a meeting with the House GOP conference November 13, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In September, the president-elect suggested in a post on his social media site, Truth Social, that he would “save TikTok” and prevent federal law enforcement from shutting down the app.

“We're not doing anything with TikTok, but the other side is going to shut it down, so if you like TikTok, get out and vote for Trump,” the former president said in his post.

A political complication for Trump is that he spent his time in office and on the campaign trail promising to protect Americans and American industry from Chinese espionage and other economic threats.

But the spokesperson for the Trump-Vance transition team, Karoline Leavitt, interviewed on TikTok, indicated that the president-elect would keep his promises.

She told Yahoo Finance that the American people re-elected President Trump with a resounding majority, giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail. He will deliver.

ByteDance is not necessarily waiting for a new Trump administration to save TikTok. He asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to evaluate the constitutionality of the law.

The appeals court heard arguments from both sides on September 16, and Justice Department lawyers asked the judges to issue their decision by December 6.

The court could issue a ruling before or after Trump's inauguration. The losing side could also appeal the result to the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority.

ByteDance's argument before the appeals court is that the law ran afoul of the First Amendment's free speech protections, the Fifth Amendment's Takings Clause and anti-bill protections, too. known as ex post facto laws, which deem a previously legal activity illegal and then roll back the clock. in time to punish offenders for their past actions.

The Justice Department, for its part, argues that compelling U.S. national security interests justify preventing a foreign adversary from owning, directing, and controlling a platform like TikTok, including the operation of its algorithms. recommendation and editorial decisions of the application.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew speaks to reporters in March 2023 at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fifty-five members of Congress also urged the Washington appeals court to uphold the law, noting that Congress chose to enact it after identifying specific threats emanating from China.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that TikTok “screams” at U.S. security concerns because government authorities can demand that TikTok turn over user data.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, however, told members of Congress that same month that “ByteDance is not owned or controlled by the Chinese government and is a private company.”

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on X @alexiskweed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/can-donald-trump-save-tiktok-the-clock-is-ticking-160046831.html

