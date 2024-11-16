Modi's visit to three countries Updates | Prime Minister leaves for Nigeria, beginning 5-day tour





After a slight detour to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi is all set to make a splash at the G20 summit in Brazil. During the summit, Modi plans to present India's positions on issues of global importance and build on the results of the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration and the Voices of the Global South summits, organized by India over the last two years, according to an MEA statement. . On the sidelines of the summit, Modi is also expected to “meet several leaders, although the MEA did not specify which ones. After the G20 summit, Modi will travel to Georgetown, which would be the first visit to Guyana by an Indian prime minister since 1968. Follow Modi's movements, here on DH. Last update: November 16, 2024, 10:24 a.m. EAST Highlights 1:52 p.m.November 16, 2024 WATCH | PM Modiemplanes planes for Abuja, Nigeria 1:42 p.m.November 16, 2024 'Will participate in 19th G20 Summit in Brazil as a member of the Troika': PM Modi 08:52November 16, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi today begins a visit to three countries: Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. Looking forward to meaningful discussions at G20 summit in Brazil: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he looked forward to “meaningful” discussions at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil, which will set the group's broad agenda building on the legacy of India's presidency of the bloc l 'last year. Learn more As PM Modi leaves for Nigeria, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shares “facets” of India's relationship with the African nation. WATCH | PM Modiemplanes planes for Abuja, Nigeria VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) is flying to Abuja, Nigeria, where he will participate in a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements. He is also expected to attend the G20 summit in Brazil and meet Caribbean leaders in Guyana. During this visit, the Prime pic.twitter.com/9uFguZnpNB – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2024 'Will participate in 19th G20 Summit in Brazil as a member of the Troika': PM Modi Prime Minister's departure statement ahead of his visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana I'm embarking on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the pic.twitter.com/jZhc6IRvCC -ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi today begins a visit to three countries: Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. The trip will see Prime Minister Modi first travel to Nigeria, for a two-day visit. This is the first initiative by an Indian Prime Minister in 17 years and was organized following a formal invitation from Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to an MEA statement, during the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks to review bilateral relations and possible partnerships between India and Nigeria. He will also address a gathering of the Indian community in Nigeria. India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing collaboration in economic, energy and defense areas. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership, the MEA said. Prime Minister Modi will then travel to Rio de Janeiro to attend the G20 summit (November 18) hosted by Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva. After the summit, during which Modi has planned a range of interactions with world leaders from the South, Modi will visit Guyana. During his visit from November 19 to 21, at the invitation of Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Modi will not only hold bilateral discussions and meet other senior leaders of Guyana, but will also address the Parliament of Guyana and a gathering of the Indian diaspora. Published November 16, 2024, 04:23 EAST

