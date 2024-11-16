Japan's Ishiba expresses concern over 'China's growing military activity' to Xi Jinping at APEC summit





Relations between Japan and China have deteriorated as Beijing builds its military capacity in the region and Tokyo strengthens its security ties with the United States and its allies. Learn more

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his “grave concerns” about the situation in the South China Sea to Chinese President Xi Jinping during their first in-person meeting, the Tokyo Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. But the two agreed to work to expand cultural exchanges and continue high-level dialogue on the economy, Tokyo and Beijing said after talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru . The meeting comes after Ishiba retained his post as prime minister in a parliamentary vote this week, despite leading the ruling coalition to its worst election result in 15 years. Relations between Japan and China have deteriorated as Beijing builds its military capacity in the region and Tokyo strengthens its security ties with the United States and its allies. Ishiba “expressed serious concerns about the increasing activity of the Chinese military” to Xi, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. He stressed that “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are extremely important to Japan and the international community, while also expressing serious concerns about the situation around the South China Sea, Hong Kong and the Xinjiang.” China has stepped up military pressure on Taiwan, a self-governing country, in recent years to pressure Taipei into accepting its sovereignty claims, which the island's government rejects. In recent months, Beijing has also pressed more forcefully on its broad territorial claims in the East and South China Seas. A string of uninhabited islands claimed by Beijing but administered by Tokyo,known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, have long been a point of tension between neighbors. Xi said he hoped Japan would work with China to “properly handle major principled issues such as history and Taiwan” and “handle disputes constructively,” according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. . China and Japan, “whose economic interests and industrial and supply chains are deeply intertwined”, should “pursue win-win cooperation and maintain the global free trade system as well as production and supply chains.” stable and unhindered supplies,” Xi said. Tokyo said they agreed to “work towards achieving mutual visits by the respective foreign ministers, as well as high-level dialogue on cultural exchanges and the economy.” Another recent flash point in bilateral relations was the fatal shooting in September of a 10-year-old Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen. Ishiba urged Xi to “strengthen measures to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens” living in China, while Xi promised that “the safety of foreign nationals, including Japanese, will be ensured,” Japan's Ministry of Defense said. Foreign Affairs. At APEC, Ishiba also met with outgoing US President Joe Biden and held trilateral talks with Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. “We strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo” in the waters of the Asia-Pacific region, the three leaders said in a joint statement, without directly mentioning China. “We firmly oppose the unsafe use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels and coercive activities in the South China Sea,” the statement said.

