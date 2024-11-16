The promise of a new Sri Lanka and a pollution crisis in Pakistan





November 16, 2024

In Pakistan, Punjab is grappling with a serious air pollution crisis. Multan city recently crossed the 2,000 AQI mark while Lahores regularly exceeds 1,100. Both cities were placed under lockdown for nine days with hospitals overwhelmed with patients suffering from asthma and other respiratory illnesses . Even if this debate is relaunched every year in November and December, the situation is hardly improving.

Dawn (November 16) says: Seasonal firefighting cannot solve this recurring problem in Punjab. It must tackle the main sources of pollution: dilapidated transport infrastructure, industrial emissions and urban sprawl. Acknowledging a similar situation in Delhi, the editorial points out that while 70 percent of Lahore's smog is locally generated, about 30 percent originates from India. [which] makes bilateral cooperation essential.

The Nation (November 13) also urges the government to plan for next year [because] this work requires consistent action throughout the year, not a few rushed days. Listing some solutions, the editorial says: First, stubble burning should be criminalized and penalized. Second, a thorough review of all industries that contribute to smog should be conducted.

PTI Imran Khan's last call

Earlier this week, incarcerated PTI leader Imran Khan asked his supporters to rally on November 24 against the Islamabad government. Declaring it as the final call, Khan's demands for this protest include the revocation of the 26th Amendment, restoration of democracy, return of public mandate and release of political prisoners.

Highlighting the political and economic instability brought about by the current regime, Express Tribune (November 15) said: While one may disagree with the political outlook and reactionary policies of the PTI, it goes without saying that the detention of Khan was extended in the absence of any appropriate litigation. brings the political mosaic to the brink and deserves deep introspection. Pakistan's declining economic indicators, particularly its difficulty in rolling over loans from international creditors, are due to abject chaos and domestic instability.

News International (November 15), on the other hand, believes that the PTI appears to be risking embarrassment because this march has the makings of a high-stakes spectacle that could backfire. Suggesting the party to rethink its vision to ensure a more powerful response and real, meaningful change, the editorial said: Without a clear strategy and realistic demands, the PTI's march could ultimately be just a cry of rallying towards the void, strong and emotional. , but ultimately futile. For the party, the choice is difficult: develop a sound strategy and take concrete steps to strengthen its presence, or risk becoming its own worst enemy.

Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka held parliamentary elections on November 14 to elect its 225 representatives after Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the National People's Power, came to power as president in September. Dissanayake immediately called early elections to gain parliamentary support. The NPP secured a two-thirds majority in Parliament, winning 159 of 225 seats, with the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) alliance winning 40 seats. According to media reports, this election also testifies to the JVP/NPP political combination which, despite the failure of two armed uprisings (which were crushed and the top leaders killed), managed to rise again like the Phoenix. Their secret… stay true to their cause.

The Island (November 16) says: “Now the way is clear for President Dissanayake and the NPP, and they will have to deliver on their promises to the people, who have long wish lists. Reminding the president of the fleeting nature of victory, the editorial was optimistic: President Dissanayake declared that he would not turn back until the country had achieved its development goals. He also pledged to clean up Parliament as a national priority; fortunately, the brown wave… has already flushed out many political dregs.

The Daily Mirror (November 16) focuses on the social changes promised by the Dissanayake government, highlighting that minority communities voted in numbers to ensure that President Dissanayake and his new team received the support needed to form a stable government. Highlighting the opportunity available to the administration, he added: It is now up to the government to prove that its confidence was not in vain. Let us not forget that the Tamils, Bourgeois, Muslims, Hindus and Christians of this country have all been victims of attacks by racist mobs backed by state patronage. Dissanayake now has the opportunity to turn the page on ethno-religious differences and start afresh.

