US Congress members write another letter to Biden for playing role in Imran Khan's release – Pakistan





Pakistan

US Congress members pen another letter to Biden for playing role in Imran Khan's release

No less than 46 members of the US Congress wrote a letter to President Biden

Updated on: Saturday November 16, 2024 8:07:52 PM PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took a U-turn as its supporters in the US Congress once again wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to intervene in Pakistan's internal affairs.

As many as 46 US Congress members have written a letter to Biden for playing a role in the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

US Congress members only talked about PTI instead of discussing Indian atrocities in Kashmir or rising terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

Political analysts said the PTI had buried its own anti-US rhetoric while seeking support from President Biden.

“The PTI preferred political benefits over national interest,” Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said.

He said that the PTI founder is a strategic agent of Israel and the Jewish lobby is working against the national interest of Pakistan.

Senior analyst Syed Muhammad Ali said the PTI only wanted anarchy and chaos in the country.

“PTI does not believe in constitution and democracy,” he said.

Former Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said the PTI had hired a lobbying firm to write letters to the US government.

Also read: US Congress members supporting Imran Khan are revealed to be part of the Jewish lobby

“All these US Congressmen are anti-Pakistan and pro-India,” Solangi said.

Earlier, it was reported that the US Congress members who wrote a letter to President Biden last month belonged to the Jewish lobby.

The survey found that 21 Congress members were anti-Pakistan while 13 were pro-India.

Additionally, 29 members of Congress supported Israel on many fronts.

The former prime minister has been in jail since August last year following his conviction in several criminal cases in the run-up to the February 8 elections.

' ; var i = Math.floor(r_text.length * Math.random()); document.write(r_text[i]);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/850940-us-congressmen-pen-another-letter-to-biden-for-playing-role-in-imran-k The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos