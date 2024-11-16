Politics
Bawaslu Banyumas monitors Jokowi's presence during the big campaign
Purchase (Jokowi).
“In the activity that was carried out and participated in by our 7th President, Mr. Joko Widodo, Bawaslu carried out a monitoring process since yesterday because his arrival in Purwokerto was also yesterday and in his presence at the same time also the couple candidate for governor. -Deputy Governor Number 02, Mr. Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin,” Banyumas Bawaslu Regency Member Yon Daryono said in Purwokerto, Banyumas on Saturday.
He said Jokowi had carried out several activities in Purwokerto, so his party followed and continued to monitor these activities.
Therefore, he said, his party would study whether there were any findings on alleged violations such as the use of government facilities, public facilities, etc.
“This also contains information that has a common thread with what happened previously, related to the conveyance of support from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, to the two candidates for deputy governor of the Governor of Central Java,” said Bawaslu Regency Violations, Data and Information Processing Division Coordinator.
According to him, Bawaslu established a team to conduct investigations to identify possible potential activities and findings of alleged activities violating the general election law, including electoral crimes.
“So for today, we will report on the results of the supervision, LHP, in form A us. From form A number of our supervisors are at the sub-district and PKD level (sub-district/village supervisors) as there were several points from last night. “We will collect and verify the LHP from our fellow supervisors at the sub-district and PKD levels,” he explained.
So, he said, his party could not yet say whether or not there were violations in campaign activities because they had to study all the LHPs made by the subdistrict election supervision committee and the PKD.
Regarding the activities of Deputy Governor candidate Taj Yasin in one of the mosques on Friday (11/15), he said that based on the supervision carried out by field supervisors, the activity was purely a recitation held by Taj Yasin as the son of late KH Maimoen Zubair.
“So there was no real STTP (letter of receipt of notification) campaign. The activity was purely a recital, there were no campaign materials, etc. even though the legal subject, Gus Yasin (the nickname of Taj Yasin, editor's note), was already a candidate for vice-governor,” Yon said.
The open campaign of the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin (Luthfi-Yasin) couple in Purwokerto, which was attended by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, took place in the form of a carnival since one from hotels to cheap refund location. for basic food packages in the courtyard of Hetero Space Purwokerto (formerly the official residence of the head of the Central Java Region III Coordination Agency, editor's note), Saturday (11/16) morning.
During the carnival, Jokowi and the Luthfi-Yasin couple rode in a jeep to greet the public and distribute t-shirts.
From time to time, Jokowi showed his hand towards the Luthfi-Yasin couple behind him.
Upon arriving at the Hetero Space construction site, Jokowi immediately got out of the jeep and left the scene to go to his car which was waiting on Jalan Merdeka, Purwokerto.
The 2024 election for governor and vice governor of Central Java is scheduled for November 27, followed by two pairs of candidates (named according to the serial number of regional election participants), namely the Andika Perkasa pair -Hendrar Prihadi supported by PDI Perjuangan with a total of 5.2 million valid votes from the 2024 election results.
The Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen pairing was supported by a combination of the Gerindra Party, PKB, Golkar Party, PPP, NasDem Party, PKS, PAN, Democratic Party and Indonesian Solidarity Party with a total of 13.7 million valid votes in the 2024 general election. Election.
|
Sources
2/ https://jateng.antaranews.com/berita/559165/bawaslu-banyumas-awasi-kehadiran-jokowi-saat-kampanye-akbar
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California
- Remarks by President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China before the bilateral meeting | Lima, Peru
- Donald Trump plans to press Iran oil, nuclear sanctions – report
- PM Modi in Nigeria – PM Modi arrives in Nigeria, receives warm welcome on first visit
- Jokowi descends the mountain accompanying Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin to Triwindu market, Solo
- Trump nominates vaccine skeptic RFK Jr as health secretary
- Eva Longoria did not leave the United States “because of Trump”
- There is no indication that Pakistan intends to try Imran Khan in a military court (UK)
- Donald Trump Jr. joins a venture capital firm that touts its anti-ESG stance
- Australia is boosting support for Afghan women's cricket, but the issue remains in limbo
- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits the Fontana area
- Biden, Xi take first step to limit AI and nuclear decisionsExBulletin