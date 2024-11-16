Bawaslu Banyumas monitors Jokowi's presence during the big campaign

Purchase (Jokowi).

“In the activity that was carried out and participated in by our 7th President, Mr. Joko Widodo, Bawaslu carried out a monitoring process since yesterday because his arrival in Purwokerto was also yesterday and in his presence at the same time also the couple candidate for governor. -Deputy Governor Number 02, Mr. Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin,” Banyumas Bawaslu Regency Member Yon Daryono said in Purwokerto, Banyumas on Saturday.

He said Jokowi had carried out several activities in Purwokerto, so his party followed and continued to monitor these activities.

Therefore, he said, his party would study whether there were any findings on alleged violations such as the use of government facilities, public facilities, etc.

“This also contains information that has a common thread with what happened previously, related to the conveyance of support from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, to the two candidates for deputy governor of the Governor of Central Java,” said Bawaslu Regency Violations, Data and Information Processing Division Coordinator.

According to him, Bawaslu established a team to conduct investigations to identify possible potential activities and findings of alleged activities violating the general election law, including electoral crimes.

“So for today, we will report on the results of the supervision, LHP, in form A us. From form A number of our supervisors are at the sub-district and PKD level (sub-district/village supervisors) as there were several points from last night. “We will collect and verify the LHP from our fellow supervisors at the sub-district and PKD levels,” he explained.

So, he said, his party could not yet say whether or not there were violations in campaign activities because they had to study all the LHPs made by the subdistrict election supervision committee and the PKD.

Regarding the activities of Deputy Governor candidate Taj Yasin in one of the mosques on Friday (11/15), he said that based on the supervision carried out by field supervisors, the activity was purely a recitation held by Taj Yasin as the son of late KH Maimoen Zubair.

“So there was no real STTP (letter of receipt of notification) campaign. The activity was purely a recital, there were no campaign materials, etc. even though the legal subject, Gus Yasin (the nickname of Taj Yasin, editor's note), was already a candidate for vice-governor,” Yon said.

The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, together with the duo of candidates for Central Java governor, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, wave to the public from a jeep during an open campaign parade in Purwokerto, in Banyumas Regency, Central Java, on Saturday. (11/16/2024). ANTARA/Sumarwoto

The open campaign of the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin (Luthfi-Yasin) couple in Purwokerto, which was attended by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, took place in the form of a carnival since one from hotels to cheap refund location. for basic food packages in the courtyard of Hetero Space Purwokerto (formerly the official residence of the head of the Central Java Region III Coordination Agency, editor's note), Saturday (11/16) morning.

During the carnival, Jokowi and the Luthfi-Yasin couple rode in a jeep to greet the public and distribute t-shirts.

From time to time, Jokowi showed his hand towards the Luthfi-Yasin couple behind him.

Upon arriving at the Hetero Space construction site, Jokowi immediately got out of the jeep and left the scene to go to his car which was waiting on Jalan Merdeka, Purwokerto.

The 2024 election for governor and vice governor of Central Java is scheduled for November 27, followed by two pairs of candidates (named according to the serial number of regional election participants), namely the Andika Perkasa pair -Hendrar Prihadi supported by PDI Perjuangan with a total of 5.2 million valid votes from the 2024 election results.

The Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen pairing was supported by a combination of the Gerindra Party, PKB, Golkar Party, PPP, NasDem Party, PKS, PAN, Democratic Party and Indonesian Solidarity Party with a total of 13.7 million valid votes in the 2024 general election. Election.