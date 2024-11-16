Biden heads for his final meeting with Xi Jinping before Trump takes office | Joe Biden





Joe Biden will meet with Xi Jinping on Saturday afternoon, which is expected to be the last time the two leaders meet before Donald Trump assumes the US presidency in January. The two leaders are attending the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Peru and are expected to meet on the sidelines of the summit. The White House said Biden would communicate that both countries must maintain stability, clarity and predictability throughout this transition. Transitions are particularly consequential moments in geopolitics. This is a time when competitors and adversaries can see possible opportunities, said Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said earlier this week. Biden is expected to discuss with the Chinese president intensifying Chinese efforts to end North Korea's growing role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In recent weeks, the Pentagon and NATO have confirmed that around 10,000 North Korean troops have been sent to aid Russia's offensive in Ukraine. Biden met with Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korean president, and Shigeru Ishiba, the Japanese prime minister, on Friday and confirmed the alliance between the three countries. The three leaders agreed that it should not be in Beijing's interests for this type of destabilizing cooperation to take place in the region, a senior administration official said in a statement. briefing in the background. Trump's impending return to the White House casts a dark shadow over the conversation, as it remains unclear what his second term will mean for U.S.-China relations. On the campaign trail, Trump touted a hawkish approach to China, promising to raise tariffs to 60% on Chinese imports, which could be worth as much as $500 billion in goods. Trump also promised to end Russia's war in Ukraine within 24 hours, which some fear would mean a decrease in the flow of military aid to Ukraine or push the country to lose territory to Russia . A general withdrawal from the conflict could allow China to play an intermediary role, thereby strengthening its presence on the world stage. Trump's cabinet appointment announcements include the appointments of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as secretary of state and Republican Rep. Mike Waltz as national security adviser, both of whom have expressed hawkish views on the China. Xi congratulated Trump on his election victory earlier this month, saying their two countries must get along in the new era, in a statement. A stable, healthy and lasting China-US relationship is in the common interests of the two countries and is in line with the expectations of the international community, Xi said. But in prepared remarks at Apec earlier in the week, Xi took a more worrying tonesaying that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation and issuing vague warnings about the spread of unilateralism and protectionism. Adding further uncertainty to relations between the two countries, U.S. officials have been nervous in recent weeks over an FBI investigation showing that the Chinese government attempted to hack into U.S. telecommunications networks in an attempt to steal information. American officials and politicians. Officials said last month that the China-linked operations targeted the phone of Trump and his running mate JD Vance, as well as Kamala Harris' staff.

