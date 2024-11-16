Donald Trump likely to withdraw Matt Gaetz nomination, former prosecutor predicts





Following backlash over President-elect Donald Trump's choice of former Rep. Matt Gaetz as U.S. attorney general, Trump is likely to withdraw his nomination, Glenn Kirschner, a former prosecutor and legal analyst, predicted Thursday.

Trump announced Wednesday that he had chosen the Florida Republican to be U.S. attorney general, entrusting a fierce loyalist to radically overhaul the Department of Justice (DOJ) over more experienced candidates. Gaetz will “eliminate systemic corruption within the DOJ and return the Department to its true mission of fighting crime and upholding our democracy and Constitution,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Trump's nomination immediately sparked backlash, with some legal experts and lawmakers saying Gaetz was “not qualified” and could face an uphill battle getting the U.S. Senate to confirm him. The choice was also controversial because Gaetz is the subject of a bipartisan investigation by the House Ethics Committee into allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use, which he has denied.

Gaetz has since resigned from Congress on Wednesday, scuttling plans to release a report revealing the results of the investigation, which was to be made public as early as Friday.

Kirschner, a former assistant U.S. attorney and frequent Trump critic, spoke in a YouTube video Thursday about the nomination and the subsequent backlash, in which he predicted that Trump would remove Gaetz's name from the nomination, citing that the DOJ would not support Gaetz.

“Reasonable fingerprints can be drawn that Matt Gaetz quickly resigned after being re-elected to Congress, not because Donald Trump said he was going to give him a Cabinet appointment, but because he wanted to try to block, to bury this oncoming train that is the House ethics report on Matt Gaetz's misconduct,” Kirschner said.

He added: “And here's another thing that I believe Donald Trump was trying to accomplish by just adding Matt Gaetz's name as attorney general. I think it's a name that will be retired, but in any case, I've worked for decades. at the Department of Justice, and I know the men and women who work there, but I know that overall, they are honest, ethical and honorable people, lawyers… And I have to believe that my former colleagues of the Justice Department are looking at Donald Trump's alleged nomination of Matt Gaetz and saying, “Look, I can't work for this guy, I can't work for what I believe to be his policies and his priorities.” I find it hard to believe that Republicans will just check their spine at the door and vote for Matt Gaetz.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson and Gaetz's office via email for comment.

Kirschner's comments come after The Associated Press reported Wednesday that most Republicans were avoiding directly answering whether they supported Trump's choice.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, told the AP that Gaetz will have “his work cut out for him” to win enough votes for confirmation.

Richard Painter, a White House ethics lawyer during the George W. Bush administration and a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, previously told Newsweek that he agreed Gaetz might have trouble getting Senate confirmation.

He said the Senate Judiciary Committee could refuse to hold a hearing or delay a vote on the nomination if “all relevant information” about the nominee is not turned over, including the House Ethics Committee's report. .

“Republicans in the Senate are not going to want to be associated with approving an attorney general without a thorough background check. I just don't think they're going to want to do that,” he said. “There are a lot of very, very conservative Republicans who could become attorney general. Mr. Gaetz is the president-elect's choice, but all the information has to be provided to the Senate, and I just don't think the Republican senators will vote. yes blindly, without all this information.

