PM Modi says he looks forward to meaningful discussions at G20 summit in Brazil





Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 19th G20 Brazil Summit, to be held in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. Mr. Modi left on Saturday November 16, 2024 for a three-country visit which will begin in Nigeria which will be followed by his visit to Brazil, and Guyana where he will attend the second leadership summit between India and the Caribbean countries bringing together the CARICOM. At the invitation of HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build on our strategic partnership based on a common belief in democracy and pluralism, Mr. Modi said in a statement released before his departure. Mr. Modi's official engagements in the Nigerian capital Abuja will take place on Sunday when he will receive a welcome ceremony and hold delegation-level talks with the Nigerian side led by President Tinubu. Nigerian media reported that the two sides are expected to sign memorandums of understanding on critical sectors. From Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi will leave for Brazil where he will attend the G20 summit. India hosted the G20 summit last year, paving the way for Brazil's presidency. Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G-20 to the people's G-20 and integrated Southern priorities into its agenda. This year, Brazil has built on India's legacy, Modi said as he announced he would hold bilateral meetings with other leaders of member states. The Brazilian G20 summit will be one of the last international interactions that US President Joe Biden will participate in during the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2025 with the arrival of the Donald Trump-led administration. The summit is expected to attract other international leaders, although Russian President Vladimir Putin, who skipped last year's summit in New Delhi, is unlikely to travel to Rio de Janeiro this year as well. The final part of the visit will take Prime Minister Modi to Guyana where he will be welcomed by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. We will exchange views on how to give strategic direction to our unique relationship, based on common heritage, culture and values, Prime Minister Modi said. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Guyana, which was one of the first Indian diasporas in the Western Hemisphere. During this visit, I will also join leaders of Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. We resisted against all odds. The Summit will allow us to renew historic ties and expand our cooperation to new areas, Mr. Modis announced in a press release. The second meeting of the India-CARICOM Joint Commission was held on November 6 and before that, a similar meeting was held on September 27 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The first-ever India-CARICOM Leaders' Meeting was held in New York on September 25, 2019, with a focus on climate change and solar energy. During his visit to Guyana, Mr Modi will also receive the Commonwealth of Dominica's highest honour, the Dominica Award of Honour.

