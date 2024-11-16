Accompanying the Luthfi-Yasin campaign, Jokowi was enthusiastically welcomed by tens of thousands of Tegal residents.





ADIWERNA, AYOTEGAL.COM – Tens of thousands of residents of Tegal Regency flocked along the Tegal-Purwokerto Highway, precisely from Adiwerna to Pepedan Market, Saturday, November 16, 2024. Those who filled the road for about 3 km welcomed the arrival of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as well as the candidate couple for Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Java Number 2, Ahmad Luthfi -Taj Yasin. Since noon, they have been waiting for the arrival of Jokowi and Luthfi-Yasin at the Sate Cempe Lemu restaurant at the Adiwerna Toll exit. Jokowi and Luthfi-Yasin's entourage arrived around 1:15 p.m. WIB for lunch. After having lunch together, Jokowi and Luthfi-Yasin welcomed residents with a parade in an open jeep to Pepedan Market, Dukuhturi. Along the route, Jokowi and Luthfi-Yasin handed out t-shirts to passersby. Jokowi acknowledged the enthusiasm over welcoming residents. When met by the media team at Pepedan Market, Jokowi admitted that he did not expect the enthusiasm of locals who came to greet him, Luthfi and Taj Yasin to be so great. “I didn't expect it. The people of Banyumas and Tegal were very enthusiastic,” Jokowi said. Asked about support for Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin in the 2024 Central Java regional elections, Jokowi stressed that each community has the full right to determine who the leader they choose will be. “But again, sovereignty is in the hands of the people. A good leader is the one who will be chosen by the people, the one who has a vision, the one who has a record is usually the one the people will choose,” Jokowi said . According to Jokowi, Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin have a down-to-earth vision and mission that is easily accepted by the people of Central Java. “In my opinion, Mr. Luthfi has a clear vision and down-to-earth, that's all,” Jokowi concluded. Meanwhile, Ahmad Luthfi admitted that he was very pleased with the enthusiasm and aspirations of the community to provide support in choosing a leader. “Especially from the figure of Pak Jokowi who gave encouragement so that indirectly those present were people who harbor aspirations,” said Luthfi. “Being accompanied by Mr. Jokowi is very happy,” added Ahmad Luthfi ***.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ayotegal.com/tegal-raya/3413962633/dampingi-kampanye-luthfi-yasin-jokowi-disambut-antusias-puluhan-ribu-warga-tegal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos