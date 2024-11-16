Pakistani army rules out deal with Imran Khan





Rawalpindi: The Pakistan Army has ruled out any possibility of reaching a deal with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, clarifying that the doors to negotiations with the former prime minister would remain closed. The admission has jeopardized Imran Khan's political future – and his hopes of holding clandestine talks with the country's powerful military establishment.

According to a report in a British daily, senior military officials have completely rejected the idea of ​​talks with Khan at any level, the desire of which was expressed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder during of his recent interaction with party leaders. at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi.

Khan had indicated that he was still ready to strike a deal with the country's military establishment.

Interestingly, Imran Khan has already blamed the same military establishment and its army chief General Syed Asim Munir for his current condition and incarceration. Khan had also accused the military establishment of ousting him from power and overthrowing his government through a US-led regime change conspiracy in Pakistan.

“Khan faces legal action against him and cannot expect any settlement from the army. He wants everyone to respect the rule of law, but he does not do the same and is pushing for talks with the military. He had even proposed unconditional talks while seeking a deal to secure his release,” a Pakistani military source said.

Those close to Khan say the PTI chief wants to deal with the military establishment and not the ruling government as he believes that real power and authority lies with the powerful army.

“A deal or any engagement with the army would be based on principles and interests of the people and not on personal gains or compromises that undermine Pakistan's democratic rules,” says a PTI leader.

Khan faces more than a hundred cases and has already spent more than a year in prison for corruption. He is expected to be tried by a military court for cases related to the May 2023 riots and sedition.

Meanwhile, the PTI announced a large protest rally in Islamabad on November 24, demanding the release of Khan and his electoral mandate, which it claims was stolen in the February elections this year.

