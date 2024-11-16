MEPs express solidarity with Kurds





ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – A diverse group of lawmakers formed the Kurdish Friendship Group in the European Parliament to show solidarity with Kurds and seek political solutions to Kurdish problems. The Kurdish Friendship Group “is made up of members from different political parties and different European countries sitting here, but we are united on this issue… it is an important topic to provide strong support for the Kurdish question,” said MEP Andreas Schieder. Rudaw Friday. The group's aim is to “send a strong signal of solidarity and support from the European Parliament”, he said. Schieder stressed the need to reach a political solution to the Kurdish question in Turkey, where recent hopes for a renewed peace process were put to the test after Ankara dismissed three Kurdish mayors and replaced them with administrators. Schieder said he was monitoring the situation. “We saw that in Türkiye, Turkish officials and mayors were arrested again. We also found that few attempts were made to reach a political solution and talk to Abdullah Öcalan,” he said. In October, Turkish ultranationalist politician Devlet Bahceli proposed inviting the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Öcalan, to address the Turkish Parliament and declare the dissolution of his group, considered by Ankara as a terrorist organization. He reiterated that suggestion this month. After Bahceli, who heads the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), suggested opening the door to Öcalan, the imprisoned PKK leader was allowed a visit from his family for the first time in four years. Turkey has long wanted to join the European Union, but its membership has been delayed due to concerns about its human rights record. Speaking at the European Political Community summit in Budapest earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “There is no reasonable justification for blocking the EU accession process of a candidate country like Turkey, which has long made significant contributions to prosperity and security. of Europe.” He also said he wanted “concrete cooperation” from Europe in the fight against the PKK, Anadolu agency reported.

