In letter to Biden, US lawmakers demand 'immediate release' of Imran Khan





This undated photo shows US President Joe Biden (left) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reuters/Instagram/imrankhan.pti/File

In less than a month, dozens of US lawmakers have expressed support for jailed PTI founder Imran Khan for the second time, urging President Joe Biden to “advocate for the immediate release” of the incarcerated former prime minister.

In a letter to outgoing President Biden, as many as 46 members of Congress urged him Friday to take action to implement the provisions of “H. Res. 901,” which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives by an overwhelming majority. in June this year.

Pakistan denounced the resolution, saying it stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan.

US lawmakers called on the president to advocate for the release of all political prisoners in the country and ensure their safety, in line with the findings of the UN task force report.

Sharing the letter today on its official handle Urgent action for the release of Imran. Khan.

It further states that the letter, jointly led by Susan Wild and John James, criticizes the role of US Ambassador Donald Blome and his failure to incorporate the concerns of the Pakistani American community into his work, including meaningfully advocating in in favor of the release of political prisoners. the restoration of human rights or respect for democratic principles.

In their letter to the President, the US lawmakers, while referring to the provisions of H. Res. 901, said the legislation brought together Democrats and Republicans in support of a shift in U.S. policy focused on escalating human rights violations and erosion of civil liberties in Pakistan following the tainted elections of irregularities from February 2024.

These elections were characterized by widespread irregularities, electoral fraud and state repression of the country's main party, the PTI, including disenfranchisement of the party before the vote, as well as annulment of the results. at the constituency level, which showed a landslide victory for the PTI. -associated independent candidates.

Since the elections, the situation has worsened with widespread restrictions on civil liberties, including freedom of expression, the letter reads.

US lawmakers have also expressed disappointment over the use of mass arrests, arbitrary detentions and the establishment of a de facto firewall against social media platforms, with reports of broader efforts aimed at slow down Internet access speeds.

The lawmakers said a focal point of their concerns was the illegal detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, imprisoned since August last year in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism, “widely seen as the leading figure Pakistan's most popular politician.

Many activists associated with the PTI, including senior party leaders such as Yasmin Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, have been in detention for over a year, the statement added.

The lawmakers said: Given these alarming developments, we believe a change in approach at the US Embassy in Islamabad is urgently needed.

The lawmakers further said they were unaware of efforts by the U.S. Embassy to incorporate the concerns of the Pakistani American community into its work, including significantly advocating for the release of political prisoners , the restoration of human rights or respect for democratic principles.

Last month, as many as 60 members of the US House of Representatives wrote a letter to the president, calling on him to use Washington's influence with Islamabad to secure Khan's release.

In their letter, the Democratic lawmakers had urged President Biden to prioritize human rights in US policy towards Pakistan.

“We write to you today to urge you to use the United States' considerable influence with the Pakistani government to secure the release of political prisoners, including former Prime Minister Khan, and end widespread human rights abuses. 'man,' the lawmakers said.

The letter is the first collective call from several members of the US Congress for the release of Imran, who otherwise has difficult relations with Washington due to his long-standing criticism of US foreign policy, according to the U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, who led the party. letter.

Final nail in the coffin of Haqiqi Azadis

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman called the US lawmakers' letter to their president the new nail in the coffin of Haqiqi Azadi (true freedom), a reference to PTI's rhetoric calling for an independent foreign policy.

The PTI is continuously inviting foreign intervention for the release of the PTI founder, she added.

The letter written by members of the US Congress was a clear interference in Pakistan's internal affairs, she said, adding that the move was against international norms.

The letter calls into question the independence of Pakistan's political and judicial system, she added.

The PPP senator said PTI's lobbying efforts against Pakistan in the US were also condemnable.

Referring to PTI's allegations that the US engineered Imrans' ouster from power in April 2022, Rehman said the former ruling party had played politics on the narrative of “US intervention » in the past. The PPP leader criticized the party founded by Khan for adopting double standards.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the lawmakers' letter contradicted the PTI's narrative, adding that the former ruling party had hired lobbying firms in the United States.

Their lobbyist's only slogan is Khan's release. He said the party was making all efforts to intervene in the internal affairs of Pakistan through foreign countries. The PTI is trying to put pressure on Islamabad, the PPP leader added.

