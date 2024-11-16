Starmer tries to stay focused on his domestic agenda

It has now been over a month since British Prime Minister Keir Starmer celebrated his first 100 days in power. (AFP)

When the Conservatives won the 2019 British general election with their largest majority since Margaret Thatcher's victories in the 1980s, party leader Boris Johnson had high hopes of remaining in power for another decade.

However, within weeks the political landscape was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the general election in July this year the Conservatives were defeated by Labor in a landslide.

It's now been more than a month since British Prime Minister Keir Starmer celebrated his first 100 days in office, and he knows that Johnson's experience illustrates the truth of former Conservative Prime Minister Harold Macmillan's famous political maxim , who said that this is often the case. events, my dear boy, events which decide the fate of governments.

Although Macmillan is widely credited as the originator of this idea, others have expressed it before him. After the 1918 general election, for example, future Prime Minister Winston Churchill claimed that the main concern of the then-dominant coalition government was opposition to the events. This government had a majority of 283 seats; Even with the historic nature of Labour's landslide victory on July 4, Starmer's majority is more than 100 seats short of that.

Even in a relatively short period in power, the Starmers government has already faced several significant and unexpected developments. Perhaps the most prominent example was the riots that broke out in several urban areas across the United Kingdom in August following the murder of three young girls in Southport, England.

However, the biggest obstacles to the Labor government's proper functioning may prove to be international in nature. As the experience of the pandemic has underlined, the global challenges that the new government may face could be largely, if not entirely, unexpected.

Perhaps the greatest uncertainty is the dawn of a second US presidency of Donald Trump. The scale of the challenges that Trump could create for bilateral relations is enormous. These include issues related to economic factors such as sanctions, environmental and climate change issues, as well as military and defense challenges, for example in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Disagreements between these countries, traditionally close allies, were rife when Trump was president from 2017 to 2021, and could worsen over the next four years.

The best Starmer can probably hope for when Trump takes office in January will be to largely put aside their political differences and try to forge some sort of constructive partnership, even if it's much more transactional in nature than he thinks. would like.

Starmer's aim to redefine the UK's politics and economy in the 2030s reveals a huge ambition that will require more than just one term. Andrew Hammond

The best way to build it would be to emphasize the traditional ties between the two nations, which are based on demographics, religion, culture, law, politics and economics. This could be complemented by highlighting the long-standing security cooperation that is traditionally at the heart of bilateral relations, given the close partnership between the nations in areas such as intelligence and defense.

The UK, along with other key Western European states, could send a signal to Trump that the region is particularly serious about this agenda. By 2023, Britain was Europe's biggest military spender in absolute terms. A strategic defense review ordered by the Starmer government is expected to make the case for an increase in defense spending, sooner rather than later, to meet the UK's commitment of 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product (it is currently estimated at around 2.3 percent).

As he seeks positive potential for his government's relationship with Washington, Starmer would be wise not to overestimate the UK's ability to shape US power under Trump. He will not ignore that Trump may care little about key British interests unless they align with his vision of America First, despite his ties to Scotland, the country of his mother's birth.

As we enter what could, once again, be a much more volatile period for transatlantic relations, now is the time for the UK to plan for some very difficult decisions. It is inevitable that there will be bilateral tensions under Trump, the only question is when.

Given this volatile international context, Starmer probably spent more time on foreign policy during his first months in office than any other prime minister in living memory. This continued until November with, for example, his trips to Azerbaijan for the COP29, followed by that to Brazil for the G20 summit.

Despite this, Starmer knows he must also try to advance his national agenda as quickly as possible so that it is not derailed. He will be keenly aware that while Democratic President Joe Biden has made a wide range of significant accomplishments over the past four years, his administration's record was destroyed by Trump and Kamala Harris lost the presidential election by a clear margin. margin.

Starmer's aim to redefine the UK's politics and economy in the 2030s reveals a huge ambition that will require more than just one term. He has repeatedly warned the British public that his government has inherited a societal black hole from the Tories and that the situation is worse than we ever imagined.

The Prime Minister promised to repair the foundations of this country, but warned that change would not happen overnight. When there's rot at the core of a structure, you can't just cover it up. You can't DIY it or rely on quick fixes. Everything needs to be revised. Attack it at the root. Even though it is harder work and takes more time.

One example is the government’s ambition to transform the UK into a clean energy superpower. Some progress has already been made, including the creation of Great British Energy, a new state-owned green electricity producer, and the reversal of a Tory ban on new onshore wind farms. However, this will be a long-term generational project.

Labor therefore has a broad agenda that it hopes to deliver in government, which will require intense attention in the growing international context. Even though the party enjoys a large majority in the House of Commons, the success or failure of its program may ultimately depend, to a crucial extent, on events and factors not entirely within its control. control, including those created by Trump's second presidency.

Andrew Hammond is an associate at LSE IDEAS at the London School of Economics.

