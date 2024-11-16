US Congress members urge Biden to address Imran Khan detention in new letter – Pakistan





In a new letter addressed to US President Joe Biden, as many as 46 members of the US Congress have expressed concerns over the detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the human rights situation in Pakistan.

A similar letter was written last month by several members of the US Congress to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, requesting an official update on the PTI founder's imprisonment.

Khan is being held in Rawalpindis Adiala Prison and is not allowed to meet journalists. The former prime minister claimed he did not have adequate facilities and was being held in a death cell.

The recent letter accused the Pakistani government of human rights violations and decline of democratic principles, calling for action from the US administration.

Lawmakers highlighted allegations of electoral fraud and irregularities in February's general elections, saying government institutions targeted Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. They also expressed frustration at the suppression of reports from Commonwealth and European Union observers which have not been made public.

Additionally, members of Congress criticized Pakistani authorities for imposing restrictions on civil liberties, particularly freedom of expression, highlighting widespread arrests, illegal detentions, and limitations on social media.

They also raised the issue of Khan's illegal detention, emphasizing that he remains Pakistan's most popular political figure. He also pointed out that other senior PTI leaders, such as Yasmin Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, have been imprisoned for over a year.

In July, a UN panel of experts ruled that Khan's detention had no legal basis and appeared to have been aimed at preventing him from running for political office.

Thus, from the start, these prosecutions were not based on the law and would have been used for political purposes, says the press release, calling for his immediate release after almost a year in prison.

The lawmakers called for a review of the policies of the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, expressing disappointment that the concerns of the Pakistani-American community were not reflected in the embassy's approach.

They criticized the embassy's quick and positive comments regarding the new government in Pakistan, calling for a more nuanced stance.

The letter demanded that steps be taken to end human rights violations in Pakistan, including the prompt release of political prisoners like the former prime minister. Members of Congress insisted that the new US ambassador to Pakistan prioritize the promotion of human rights and democratic values.

But the government and the Foreign Ministry rejected the demands, saying it was an internal matter of the country.

We reject these baseless insinuations and advise the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to focus on real and serious human rights violations, particularly where international human rights laws have been made ineffective or when draconian laws were enacted to oppress occupied peoples, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. said spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during a weekly press briefing on October 24.

Reacting to the US lawmakers' letter, she said the comments on Pakistan's internal affairs violated interstate conduct and diplomatic norms.

Also read this

UK Foreign Secretary says no sign of military trial for Imran Khan

PTI presents four demands to end protests

Who will make the PTI demonstration on November 24 a success?

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif reacted sharply when asked about such demands.

Give no credibility to resolutions or anything that happens in the House of Representatives or the Senate. They are partners in crime with Israel and I do not give credibility to the statements of those who side with Israel. I don't think it's necessary, he said during his appearance on Aaj News' News Insight show with Amir Zia on October 24.

He added that American politics is dirtier than Pakistan's.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.aaj.tv/news/330389142/us-congressmen-urge-biden-to-address-imran-khans-detention-in-new-letter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos