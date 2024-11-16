Narendra Modis Guyana Connection, spanning decades





Last update: November 16, 2024, 7:00 p.m. IST This will not be Narendra Modi's first visit to Guyana, as he visited the Caribbean region in 2000, including stops in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. In 2000, Narendra Modi visited the Enmore Martyrs' Monument in Guyana, dedicated to sugar plantation workers of Indian origin who were killed in a police firing in 1948 while fighting for their rights. File Image/News18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1968. Guyana-India relations are of great importance, as almost 40% of Guyana's population is of Indian. This will not be Narendra Modi's first visit to Guyana, as he visited the Caribbean region in 2000, including stops in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. Guyana's President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during his visit to India in 2023, had recalled Modi's visit to Guyana even before he became Chief Minister. Narendra Modi's previous visit to Guyana took place in August 2000, during his trip to Trinidad and Tobago to attend the World Hindu Conference. The event was attended by eminent personalities including Basdeo Pandey, then Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Ashok Singhal, then RSS sarsanghchalak K Sudarshan, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and others. Modi was invited to deliver a speech at this important gathering of people of Indian origin in the Caribbean. Narendra Modi's engagement with the Caribbean region and its diaspora began even earlier, notably during his visit to the United States in 1993 for the centenary celebration of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech in Chicago. Ravi Dev from Guyana recalls: I was invited by Mahesh Mehta of Boston to speak at the Global Vision 2000 conference organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in Washington, DC. It was a massive audience of several thousand people. I participated in a panel discussion on the retention of Hindu values ​​in the Overseas Hindu Samaj. My co-speakers were Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia and Narendra Modi. Our interaction then began, as Modi was curious to know more about the Indian population in the Caribbean. » During his visit to Guyana and Trinidad in 2000, Narendra Modi explored local villages, interacted with people of Indian origin and had more opportunities to engage with the community. Swami Aksharananda, founder of Saraswati Vidya Niketan in Guyana, recalls: “We organized a small gathering where Modi interacted with the community members. » Rabindranath Maharaj, a resident of Trinidad, adds: “He was deeply interested in our roots in India and keen to know whether we still followed Indian traditions or to what extent we had adapted to Caribbean culture. It was as if he wanted every little detail he could connect together to get a bigger picture of the nation and its people. » Narendra Modi also visited the Enmore Martyrs' Monument, a memorial dedicated to sugar plantation workers of Indian origin who were killed in a police firing in 1948 while fighting for their rights. Ravi Dev, who accompanied Modi to the monument, recalls: “He did a pradakshina around the monument, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for justice. He told me: On this land, the blood of the Indians was shed. It's a punyabhumi for Indians. » Modi later wrote an article detailing the struggles of workers of Indian origin in Guyana. Narendra Modi's ties to the diaspora as prime minister are unprecedented among Indian leaders, but it is remarkable that he began fostering this connection decades ago, even before he held an administrative post. News India Narendra Modis Guyana Connection, spanning decades

