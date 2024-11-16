PM Modi condemns vote bank politics, defends development





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed previous governments for prioritizing vote bank politics over national progress, saying his administration was committed to inclusive development. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit, the Prime Minister highlighted his government's mantra of progress of the people, by the people and for the people, moving it away from divisive politics. Modi said vote bank-driven policies had widened inequality in the past, eroding public trust in governance. Previously, governments had created plans to appease certain groups and secure electoral victories. This has led to an unbalanced system and growing inequality, he said. He credited his administration with restoring confidence in governance through a development-centric approach. Stability and vision for a developed India Reflecting on the instability of the 1990s, when India faced five elections in a decade, Modi highlighted the contrast with the current political environment. At a time when instability dominates global politics, India has entrusted us with governance for a third consecutive term, he said. The prime minister rejected the idea that good economics is bad politics, a view he attributed to the inefficiencies of past governments. This ideology has become an excuse for poor governance. Today, India is proving that good economics is actually good politics, he noted. Modi outlined his government's broader mission to build a developed India. Our goal is far removed from vote bank politics. We aim for widespread progress, creating jobs through investment and ensuring dignity through development, he explained. Infrastructure push and savings for citizens Citing progress in public infrastructure, Modi highlighted the increase in capital expenditure from 2.25 lakh crore in 2013-14 to 11 lakh crore today. He noted that these funds are channeled into projects such as hospitals, schools, roads and railways. He also highlighted the government's efforts to save citizens money, highlighting the 3.5 lakh crores saved through Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) and the 1.1 lakh crores saved through Ayushman Bharat. Jan Aushadhi Kendras' affordable medicines brought savings of $30,000 million, while price control of stents and knee implants brought relief to patients. Strengthen aspirations and risk-taking Modi credited his administration with fostering a culture of innovation and risk-taking, as evidenced by over 1.25 lakh startups registered in the country. Indian society today is full of unprecedented aspirations, and we have made them the basis of our policies, he said. Prime Minister Modi celebrated India's achievements over the past decade, emphasizing that the country's success inspires more ambitious goals. The 21st century belongs to India. With the trust of the people, we are building a future that combines growth, innovation and dignity for all, he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/india/pm-modi-condemns-vote-bank-politics-champions-development-19510489.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos