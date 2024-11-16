Kemi Badenoch's early approval ratings as Tory leader worse than Sunak and Johnson's | Policy





Kemi Badenoch's personal approval ratings at the start of his Tory term are worse than those recorded by Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson at the start of their reigns, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Conservative party. Observer. The new Conservative leadership's net approval rating, the difference between those who approve or disapprove of the job she's doing, stands at -5%. The only former party leader in the last five years who she beats in terms of starting popularity is Liz Truss, whose first approval rating was -9% after winning the party leadership. Badenoch's net approvals show she has divided voters, with 20% approving and 25% disapproving. About 46% of voters who supported the Conservatives in the last election say they approve, although a third (36%) say they are neutral. His popularity rate remains much better than the score of -22% recorded by Sunak at the end of his mandate. Meanwhile, Keir Starmers' popularity rating is low at -24 points, but unchanged from the last poll a fortnight ago. However, he leads Badenoch by 12 percentage points when voters are asked who they think is the best prime minister. Two weeks ago, when Sunak was still Conservative leader, the gap was seven points. Voters appear to be aware of Badenoch's reputation as someone with strong convictions, a quality that has commended her to many Tory MPs but has worried others. At the start of her tenure as leader, voters perceived her as principled, courageous and decisive. The biggest gap between Badenoch and Starmer is on bravery, with his net score of +8 contrasting with Starmer's net score of -19%. This is also the first Opinium poll since President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the US elections. His return appears to have polarized the British electorate. Nearly a third (30%) believe that Trump's election is positive for the United States, compared to 44% who see it as a bad development. Nearly three-quarters (72%) still think the UK and US have a lot in common, but only 56% view the country as an ally. More than two in five (43%) think the UK should stand up for what it believes is right, even if that means breaking with the US on key issues. Just over a third believe that the level of UK spending on defense and the armed forces is too low. Nearly half of British adults think Trump's re-election is a bad thing for Ukraine. James Crouch, head of policy and public affairs research at Opinium, said: “Everyday British politics has been overshadowed by the re-election of Donald Trump, which Britons see as good news for rivals like Russia and bad news for Ukraine. However, there is no indication yet that public opinion will put pressure on the Labor government to increase defense spending, with two in five people opposed to any further tax rises to fund this spending. ignore previous newsletter promotion Analysis and opinions on the week's news and culture presented by the Observer's best writers Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Use apply. after newsletter promotion Opinium surveyed 2,050 voters online from November 11 to 13.

