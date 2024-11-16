Veloso should return home soon





A deal between the Philippine and Indonesian governments could result in the transfer of suspected drug mule Mary Jane Veloso to a local detention center from Jakarta's death row. Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo José de Vega is confident that an agreement will be reached soon. He recently confirmed that the two countries were in talks to remedy the Velosos situation. We are doing everything we can for Veloso, De Vega said Friday. The Indonesians and Filipinos have been talking about this for some time and we hope they will come to a mutually agreed solution, which will benefit Miss Veloso and her family to the fullest, he said. Veloso was arrested in 2010 after 2.6 kilograms of heroin were found in her luggage. She was sentenced to death but received a last-minute reprieve in 2015 when her recruiters surrendered to Philippine authorities. Recently, Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry of Legal Affairs, Human Rights, Immigration and Correction indicated its willingness to consider transferring Velosos to a Philippine prison. Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra recently met with Philippine Ambassador to Indonesia Gina Alagon Jamoralin to discuss the issue. Last year, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally called on then-President Joko Widodo to reexamine Velosos' case on the sidelines of the 42nd ASEAN Summit held in Indonesia. No stone is left unturned While acknowledging Indonesia's legal processes, Marcos emphasized the Philippines' commitment to resolving the issue and seeking all possible legal remedies. Marcos recently expressed his desire to strengthen ties between the Philippines and Indonesia during a meeting with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto in Malacaang. This was Prabowo's first official visit to the Philippines since his election victory. Prabowo reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two nations. Year of the Diamond for Relationships The Philippines and Indonesia established diplomatic relations on November 24, 1949 and this year marks the 75th anniversary of their bilateral relations. Advocates have long highlighted Velosos' case as emblematic of the plight of trafficking victims and have urged Indonesian authorities to recognize her as such. Although no official decision has been made, this potential transfer could mark progress in resolving the legal and humanitarian issues surrounding the Velosos case.

