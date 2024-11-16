Looking forward to meaningful discussions at G20: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he looked forward to “meaningful” discussions at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil, which will set the group's broad agenda building on the legacy of India's presidency of the bloc l 'last year.

Modi made the comments in a statement before embarking on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. The Prime Minister's first destination will be Nigeria, from where he will travel to Brazil.

“In Brazil, I will participate in the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the troika. Last year, the successful Indian presidency elevated the G20 to the status of the people's G20 and integrated the priorities of the South into its agenda,” said the Prime Minister. said.

Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. India is part of the G20 troika alongside Brazil and South Africa.

“This year, Brazil has built on India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions, in line with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. I will also take the opportunity to exchange views on strengthening bilateral cooperation with several other leading countries,” the Prime Minister said.

The induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and the successful declaration of leaders overcoming deep divisions over the Ukraine conflict were seen as major milestones in India's G20 presidency this year. last.

During his trip to Nigeria, Modi said it would be an opportunity to “build on our strategic partnership based on a shared belief in democracy and pluralism”.

The Prime Minister is heading to the country for a two-day visit on November 16 and 17 at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region, Modi said.

“I also look forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi,” he said. The third and final leg of his trip, Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years. “We will exchange views on how to give strategic direction to our unique relationship, based on common heritage, culture and values,” Modi said.

“I will also pay my respects to one of India's oldest diasporas, who migrated over 185 years ago, and commit to common democracy, as I address their Parliament,” he said. -he declared.

Modi also spoke about the India-CARICOM summit in Guyana. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is an intergovernmental organization of 15 member states in the Caribbean region whose main objective is to promote economic integration and cooperation among members.

“I will also join leaders of Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM summit. We have been united through thick and thin. The summit will allow us to renew historic ties and expand our cooperation into new areas,” Modi said.

Modi also made a brief mention of his three-country visit in an article on programs, both bilateral and multilateral, which will provide impetus to India's ties with various nations,” he said.

“I will attend the G20 summit in Brazil and meet Caribbean leaders in Guyana. I will also interact with the Indian community during this visit,” he added.