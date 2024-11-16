Politics
Looking forward to meaningful discussions at G20: PM Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he looked forward to “meaningful” discussions at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil, which will set the group's broad agenda building on the legacy of India's presidency of the bloc l 'last year.
Modi made the comments in a statement before embarking on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. The Prime Minister's first destination will be Nigeria, from where he will travel to Brazil.
“In Brazil, I will participate in the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the troika. Last year, the successful Indian presidency elevated the G20 to the status of the people's G20 and integrated the priorities of the South into its agenda,” said the Prime Minister. said.
Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. India is part of the G20 troika alongside Brazil and South Africa.
“This year, Brazil has built on India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions, in line with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. I will also take the opportunity to exchange views on strengthening bilateral cooperation with several other leading countries,” the Prime Minister said.
The induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and the successful declaration of leaders overcoming deep divisions over the Ukraine conflict were seen as major milestones in India's G20 presidency this year. last.
During his trip to Nigeria, Modi said it would be an opportunity to “build on our strategic partnership based on a shared belief in democracy and pluralism”.
The Prime Minister is heading to the country for a two-day visit on November 16 and 17 at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region, Modi said.
“I also look forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi,” he said. The third and final leg of his trip, Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.
This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years. “We will exchange views on how to give strategic direction to our unique relationship, based on common heritage, culture and values,” Modi said.
“I will also pay my respects to one of India's oldest diasporas, who migrated over 185 years ago, and commit to common democracy, as I address their Parliament,” he said. -he declared.
Modi also spoke about the India-CARICOM summit in Guyana. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is an intergovernmental organization of 15 member states in the Caribbean region whose main objective is to promote economic integration and cooperation among members.
“I will also join leaders of Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM summit. We have been united through thick and thin. The summit will allow us to renew historic ties and expand our cooperation into new areas,” Modi said.
Modi also made a brief mention of his three-country visit in an article on programs, both bilateral and multilateral, which will provide impetus to India's ties with various nations,” he said.
“I will attend the G20 summit in Brazil and meet Caribbean leaders in Guyana. I will also interact with the Indian community during this visit,” he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.etvbharat.com/en/!bharat/looking-forward-to-meaningful-discussions-at-g20-pm-modi-enn24111603266
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US lawmakers urge President Biden to 'advocate for Imran Khan's immediate release'
- Leaders of Turkey and Qatar call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
- Stacey Dooley speaks to daughter Minnie as she shares 'exciting news'
- UK weather map turns purple as 38cm of snow piles up and temperatures drop to -10C | weather | tidings
- Paolini wins twice as Italy reaches the semi-finals at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California
- Remarks by President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China before the bilateral meeting | Lima, Peru
- Donald Trump plans to press Iran oil, nuclear sanctions – report
- PM Modi in Nigeria – PM Modi arrives in Nigeria, receives warm welcome on first visit
- Jokowi descends the mountain accompanying Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin to Triwindu market, Solo
- Trump nominates vaccine skeptic RFK Jr as health secretary
- Eva Longoria did not leave the United States “because of Trump”