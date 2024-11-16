Xi tells Biden that China is ready to work with the new Trump administration





LIMA, Peru (AP) In their last meeting, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that his country is ready to work with a new administration, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take over. The two leaders met on Saturday on the sidelines of the annual meeting Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. Biden was expected to urge Xi to deter North Korea from further deepening its support for Russia's war against Ukraine. Without mentioning Trump by name, Xi appeared to express concern that the new president's protectionist rhetoric on the campaign trail could send U.S.-China relations into another valley. China is willing to work with a new U.S. administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences to move toward a smooth transition of China-U.S. relations for the benefit of the two peoples, Xi said through the intermediary of an interpreter. Biden, meanwhile, spoke more broadly about the relationship's evolution and reflected not only on the past four years, but also on their long relationship. Over the past four years, China-US relations have experienced ups and downs, but with the two of us at the helm, we have also engaged in fruitful dialogues and cooperation and generally achieved stability, he said. noted. Biden and Xi, surrounded by their top aides, gathered around a long rectangle of tables in a vast conference room at the Limas Defines Hotel and Conference Center. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, November 14, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) There is a lot of uncertainty on what lies ahead in U.S.-China relations under Trump, who campaigned on a promise to take Rates 60% on Chinese imports. Many U.S. companies, including Nike and eyewear retailer Warby Parker, have already diversified their purchases outside of China. Shoe brand Steve Madden announces plans to reduce imports from China up to 45% next year. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden administration officials would brief the Trump team that managing intense competition with Beijing would likely be the most significant foreign policy challenge they face. will be confronted. This is a big moment for Biden as he completes more than 50 years in politics. He considered his relationship with Xi to be one of the most important on the international stage and put a lot of effort into cultivating this relationship. Biden and Xi first became acquainted during trips through the United States and China when they were both vice presidents, interactions that both said left a lasting impression. In this June 29, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, western Japan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file) For more than a decade, you and I have spent many hours together, here and in China and in between. And I think we've spent a lot of time dealing with these issues, Biden said Saturday. But the last four years have been marked by a series of difficult times. The FBI this week offered new details about a federal investigation In Chinese government efforts to hack U.S. telecommunications networks. Initial results revealed a large and significant cyberespionage campaign aimed at stealing information from Americans who work in government and politics. US intelligence officials also assessed China increased sales in Russia machine tools, microelectronics and other technologies that Moscow uses to produce missiles, tanks, aircraft and other weapons for use in his war against Ukraine. And tensions flared last year after Biden ordered the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon that was passing through the United States. Long reported in Washington. Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

