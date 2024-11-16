The House Republican Party is more aligned with Trump than ever: from the politburo





In today's edition, national political reporter Ben Kamisar examines how House Republicans are increasingly aligning themselves with Donald Trump. Plus, “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker looks back at how Trump's cabinet announcements from a few years ago compare to those from today.

The Republican Party in the House of Representatives is more aligned with Trump than everBy Ben Kamisar

President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Party believe Americans gave them a mandate last week when they gave the party unified control of Washington. And a look at the dynamics within both chambers of Congress shows how much easier it might be for Trump to pass their agenda in the House than in the Senate.

About two-thirds of the House Republican majority that will take office next year (pending the results of final races that have not yet been called by the NBC News decision desk) joined Congress in 2017 or later. For these members, they only know a world in which Trump has been the leader of their party.

If Donald Trump says to jump 3 feet high and scratch your head, we all jump 3 feet high and scratch our heads. That's it, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told my colleague Kyle Stewart on Wednesday. It's the best thing since sliced ​​bread.

It's unclear how narrow a majority House Republicans will actually have once the dust settles, and Trump is only complicating the situation with his plan to appoint a handful of House Republicans to serve in his administration.

Although the Republican majority in the House will be much smaller today than it was at the start of his first term, Trump will likely work this time around with a much more flexible group of Republicans, as well as a president of the House whom he considers an ally.

It won't be exactly the same dynamic in the Senate, where the Republicans will have a majority of two or three seats (depending on the results in Pennsylvania). The new Senate Republican leader, John Thune, is certainly not a Trump antagonist, but he is a scion of the institutional Republican Party.

And even though the Republican Senate Conference has become more pro-Trump over the years, the majority of members of the new Senate will have begun their tenure in the body before Trump takes office. And a handful of them served in the House before Trump, but not in the Senate.

Senators are also elected for six-year terms, compared to two years in the House, which contributes to this trend.

It's a dynamic worth watching, especially as Senate Republicans begin the process of vetting Trump's Cabinet picks.

Trump Cabinet Picks: Then or NowBy Kristen Welker

On Meet the Press last Sunday, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told me that Senate Republicans were eager to move quickly on President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks so that Trump could get his act together. road on January 20.

Barrasso wasn't kidding.

Just this week, more than 60 days before the inauguration, Trump has already announced his choices to lead the State Department (Marco Rubio), the Justice Department (Matt Gaetz), the Defense Department (Pete Hegseth ), the Department of Health and Human Services (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.), the Department of the Interior (Doug Burgum), and other positions such as Director of National Intelligence (Tulsi Gabbard).

This is a significant change from Trump's first term, when he was still weighing his Cabinet options at this same point in 2016. (You remember those interviews at Trump Tower from eight years ago?)

Another difference from eight years ago is that many of the then-Cabinet establishment establishment believe James Mattis in the Pentagon, John Kelly in the Department of Homeland Security, and even Jeff Sessions in as attorney general were replaced by outsiders such as Hegseth and RFK Jr.

But what hasn't really changed is the frenzied news cycle and deluge of social media announcements that accompany Trump's return to power. This is happening much earlier than eight years ago.

As for his current picks, Trump is absolutely testing whether Republican senators will break with him on some of his more controversial picks, like Gaetz and RFK Jr.

And while there has been some backlash from the Republican Party toward Gaetz, for example, this is a move that is exactly in line with what Trump said he would do on the campaign trail, where he spoke about overhauling the Department of Justice.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon told me this week that what Trump wants is to carry a blowtorch to the Justice Department, and he sees Gaetz as that torch.

And that's important: While a number of lawmakers have expressed skepticism of Gaetz, no Republican senator has explicitly said they wouldn't vote for him, at least not yet.

Monitoring the Trump transition

Here are the latest news and updates on President-elect Donald Trump's picks to fill his Cabinet and other key advisory roles:

Chairman Mike Johnson said he would strongly urge the House Ethics Committee not to release a report detailing its investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, Trump's pick for attorney general. Gaetz also spread lies about the Capitol attack and championed the cause of the Jan. 6 defendants whose cases he would oversee if confirmed to lead the Justice Department. Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary, was investigated in 2017 over an alleged sexual assault at a California hotel. which hosted a gathering of Republican women, police announced Friday. Trump's selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services drew mixed reviews from the senators needed to support his confirmation. Democrats and good-government groups are skeptical that Trump's Foreign Advisory Commission, chaired by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, will have much influence over government spending and the state of the workforce federal. Trump announced he would nominate Todd Blanche, one of his criminal defense attorneys, to serve as deputy district attorney. general.And Trump chose former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., an Iraq War veteran, to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. Other news today A legacy in limbo: President Joe Biden's executive actions on immigration, student loans and LGBTQ rights could be the first to come under strain when Trump takes office. But it will be difficult to undo the bipartisan legislation Biden signed, as well as his judicial appointments. Read more See red: In addition to taking full control of Washington, Republicans overthrew, maintained control or expanded their majority in nearly every state legislative chamber across the country where partisan control was in play. Read more Looking ahead to 2025: Rep. Josh Gottheimer jumps into a growing Democratic primary field for New Jersey governor ahead of next year's election. Read more Looking ahead to 2026: Trump's team plans to launch a new super PAC to compete in the 2026 Senate elections, Politico reports. Read more Looking ahead to 2028: Democrats are already considering revamping their first presidential primary schedule for 2028. Read more Q&A: In an interview with NBC News, Sen. John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, said Democrats couldn't get carried away with bullshit. about every controversial move Trump has taken. Learn more

