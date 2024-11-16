Donald Trump's Muslim voters deplore pro-Israeli ministerial choices





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Muslim leaders who supported Republican Donald Trump to protest the Biden administration's support for Israel's war on Gaza and attacks on Lebanon told Reuters they were deeply disappointed by the choice of his office.

“Trump won because of us, and we are not happy with the choice of his secretary of state and others,” said Rabiul Chowdhury, a Philadelphia investor who chaired the Abandon Harris campaign in Pennsylvania and co-founded Muslims for Trump.

Muslim support for Trump helped him win Michigan and may have factored into other victories in other key states, strategists say.

Trump chose Republican Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida), a strong supporter of Israel, as secretary of state.

Earlier this year, Rubio said he would not call for a ceasefire in Gaza and that he believed Israel should destroy “every element” of Hamas. “These people are vicious animals,” he said. MARCO RUBIO, named as the next US secretary of state, is seen as a strong supporter of Israel. He supported a two-state resolution to the conflict while supporting Israel's right to parts of the West Bank. (credit: JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES)

Trump also named fellow Republican Mike Huckabee — former Arkansas governor and staunch pro-Israel conservative who supports Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank and has called a two-state solution “unworkable” — as the next ambassador to Israel.

Trump's pro-Israeli choices

The president-elect also chose Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY, 21st District), who called the U.N. a “cesspool of anti-Semitism” for its condemnation of Gaza deaths, to serve as U.S. ambassador to of the United Nations.

Rexhinaldo Nazarko, executive director of the American Muslim Engagement and Empowerment Network (AMEEN), said Muslim voters hoped Trump would choose cabinet officials who work toward peace and that there was no no sign of that.

“We are very disappointed,” he said. “It appears that this administration is made up entirely of neoconservatives and people who are extremely pro-Israel and pro-war, which is a failure on President Trump's part in relation to the pro-peace and anti-war movement. »

Nazarko said the community would continue to press for its voice to end the war in Gaza. “At least we’re on the map,” he said.

Hassan Abdel Salam, a former professor at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities and co-founder of the Abandon Harris campaign, which supported Green Party candidate Jill Stein, said Trump's recruitment plans were not surprising but had proven to be even more extreme than him. feared.

“It’s like he’s moving into a Zionist gear,” Salam said. “We've always been extremely skeptical…We're obviously still waiting to see where the administration goes, but it seems like our community has been played.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Several Muslim and Arab Trump supporters said they hoped Richard Grenell, Trump's former acting director of national intelligence, would play a key role after conducting months of outreach to Muslim and Arab American communities and even been touted at events as a potential new secretary of state. .

Another key Trump ally, Massad Boulos, the Lebanese father-in-law of Trump's daughter Tiffany, has met repeatedly with Arab American and Muslim leaders.

Both promised Arab American and Muslim voters that Trump was a peace candidate who would act quickly to end wars in the Middle East and beyond. Neither were immediately reachable.

Trump has made several visits to cities with large Arab-American and Muslim populations, including Dearborn, Michigan, a majority-Arab city, where he said he likes Muslims, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he called Muslims for Trump as a “beautiful movement”. They want peace. They want stability.

Bill Bazzi, mayor of nearby Dearborn Heights, who supported Trump, said he had met with the president-elect three times and remained confident he would work to end the war, despite the appointments in the office.

Rola Makki, Lebanese-American and Muslim vice chair of outreach for the Republican Party of Michigan, agrees.

“I don’t think everyone will be happy with every appointment Trump makes, but the outcome is what matters,” she said.

“I know Trump wants peace, and what people need to understand is that there are 50,000 dead Palestinians and 3,000 dead Lebanese, and that happened under the current administration.”

