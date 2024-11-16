PM Modi arrives in Nigeria's capital Abuja and receives a warm welcome in historic visit | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abuja, Nigeria on Sunday, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the West African country in 17 years. The visit is part of a three-country tour aimed at strengthening India's global partnerships.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome from Nigeria's Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the symbolic 'Key to the City' of Abuja.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) highlighted the gesture, saying it reflects “the trust and honor reposed in the Prime Minister by the Nigerian people.” The MEA also shared images of the warm welcome, highlighting the significance of Prime Minister Modi's first-ever visit to the West African region.

During his five-day visit, Prime Minister Modi will engage in high-level discussions aimed at advancing the strategic partnership established between India and Nigeria in 2007. The discussions are expected to focus on deepening collaboration in sectors such as economy, energy and defense. . Prime Minister Modi will also meet members of the Indian community in Nigeria, who have played a pivotal role in strengthening ties between the two countries.

In his parting statement, Modi said: “I also look forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi.” Prime Minister Modi also said it would be an opportunity to “build on our strategic partnership based on a shared belief in democracy and pluralism”.

After his visit to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Brazil to participate in the 19th G20 summit as part of the Troika, which includes India, Brazil and South Africa. The summit, scheduled for November 18-19 in Rio de Janeiro, will bring together world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden.

In the final leg of his tour, the Prime Minister will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This historic visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years, underscoring India's commitment to strengthening ties with the Caribbean country.

