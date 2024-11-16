PM Modi arrives in Nigeria for first leg of three-country visit | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nigeria on Sunday for the first leg of his three-country visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT PHOTO) “Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Abuja, Nigeria. Warmly welcomed by Minister of Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented the Prime Minister with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja. The key symbolizes trust and honor bestowed on the Prime Minister by the people of Nigeria,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said in a late evening message on X. The MEA also shared photos of the Prime Minister being welcomed to the country. Modi himself responded to a post from Tinubu on X in which the Nigerian president said he was looking forward to welcoming the Indian prime minister. “Our bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between the two countries and strengthen cooperation in critical sectors. Welcome to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi,” Tinubu added in his message. In response to the Nigerian president's message from his official X account, Modi shared photos of himself disembarking upon arrival and greeting dignitaries and those gathered at the airport. “Thank you, President Tinubu. Landed in Nigeria a short time ago. Grateful for the warm welcome. May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations,” he said in his message. This is Modi's first ever visit to the West African region. He is on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. From Nigeria, he will travel to Brazil. In his parting statement, Modi said: “I also look forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi.” Modi also said it would be an opportunity to “build on our strategic partnership based on a shared belief in democracy and pluralism”. In Brazil, he will participate in the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. India is part of the G20 Troika alongside Brazil and South Africa. The third and final leg of his trip, Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-arrives-in-nigeria-on-first-leg-of-three-nation-visit-101731788783214.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos