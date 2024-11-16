Politics
Reading of President Joe Biden's meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China
President Joseph R. Biden Jr. met today with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Lima, Peru. This meeting is the third between the two presidents and follows their telephone call on April 2, 2024. The two leaders had a frank and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of divergence.
President Biden emphasized that American investment in sources of domestic strength and alignment with partners and allies around the world are central to his administration's foreign policy approach. He welcomed efforts to maintain open communication channels with the PRC in order to manage competition responsibly and prevent it from escalating into conflict or confrontation.
The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations over the past four years and took stock of efforts to responsibly manage the competitive aspects of the relationship and advance areas of cooperation since the Woodside Summit in November 2023, in particular the fight against narcotics, military-military communication, activities linked to artificial intelligence. risks, climate change and exchanges between peoples.
In the fight against narcotics, both sides affirmed the importance of coordinated and continued actions in law enforcement, exchanges of information to identify new and emerging trends in drugs and drugs. regulatory actions. President Biden praised the PRC's scheduling of the introduction of 55 dangerous synthetic drugs and chemical precursors, the shutdown of online platforms and companies that supply chemical precursors, and arrests related to the illicit chemical industry, and he called for additional measures in the coming period. Both sides welcomed the resumption over the past year of high-level military communications, defense policy coordination talks between the United States and China, meetings of the military maritime consultation agreement between the United States and China and engagements between theater commanders. Both leaders affirmed the need to maintain these communication channels.
Building on frank and constructive dialogue on AI and mutual co-sponsorship of resolutions on AI at the UN General Assembly, the two leaders affirmed the need to address the risks of AI systems , improve AI security and international cooperation, and promote AI. for the good of all. Both leaders affirmed the need to maintain human control over the decision to use nuclear weapons. The two leaders also stressed the need to carefully consider potential risks and develop AI technology in the military domain in a careful and responsible manner.
The two leaders also exchanged views on key regional and global challenges. President Biden condemned the deployment of thousands of DPRK troops to Russia, a dangerous expansion of Russia's illegal war against Ukraine with serious consequences for peace and security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific . He expressed deep concern over the PRC's continued support for Russia's defense industrial base. President Biden underscored the United States' commitment to international law and freedom of navigation, overflight, and peace and stability in the South China Sea and the East China Sea. On Taiwan, President Biden emphasized that the United States' One China policy remains unchanged, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiqués and the Six Assurances. He reiterated that the United States opposes any unilateral change in the status quo on either side, that we hope that disputes between the two sides will be resolved by peaceful means, and that the world has an interest in peace. and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He called for an end to the PRC's destabilizing military activities around Taiwan.
President Biden expressed concerns about the PRC's unfair trade policies and emphasized that the United States will continue to take necessary measures to prevent advanced American technologies from being used to undermine U.S. national security or their partners, without unduly limiting trade and investment. The President emphasized the importance of human rights and the responsibility of all nations to uphold their human rights commitments. He stressed that it remains a priority to resolve cases of U.S. citizens unjustly detained or subject to exit bans in China. The President expressed deep concerns about ongoing cyberattacks in the PRC targeting critical civilian infrastructure and threatening the safety and security of Americans.
Building on the Bali and Woodside meetings, the two leaders stressed the importance of responsibly managing the competitive aspects of the relationship, preventing conflicts, maintaining open lines of communication, cooperating in areas of common interest, to respect the Charter of the United Nations and to deal between all countries. with respect and find a way to live together in peace. Both leaders reiterated the importance of maintaining a strategic communications channel to manage relations responsibly and called for continued use of diplomatic, military, law enforcement, commercial and financial channels.
###
|
Sources
2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/11/16/readout-of-president-joe-bidens-meeting-with-president-xi-jinping-of-the-peoples-republic-of-china-3/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Moderate exercise alone isn't enough to compensate for sitting all day, says study
- US lawmakers urge President Biden to 'advocate for Imran Khan's immediate release'
- Leaders of Turkey and Qatar call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
- Stacey Dooley speaks to daughter Minnie as she shares 'exciting news'
- UK weather map turns purple as 38cm of snow piles up and temperatures drop to -10C | weather | tidings
- Paolini wins twice as Italy reaches the semi-finals at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California
- Remarks by President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China before the bilateral meeting | Lima, Peru
- Donald Trump plans to press Iran oil, nuclear sanctions – report
- PM Modi in Nigeria – PM Modi arrives in Nigeria, receives warm welcome on first visit
- Jokowi descends the mountain accompanying Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin to Triwindu market, Solo
- Trump nominates vaccine skeptic RFK Jr as health secretary