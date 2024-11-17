UK Foreign Secretary calls Imran Khan's arrest an internal matter





British Foreign Secretary David Lammy termed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan as an internal matter in Pakistan, adding that there was no indication of a trial in a military court for the leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Express News reported. SATURDAY.

In response to a letter from British MP Kim Johnson, Lammy expressed concern over the political and human rights situation in Pakistan. Johnson had raised concerns about Khan's arrest and the prevailing political climate in Pakistan.

In his response, Lammy stressed that judicial decisions in Pakistan were the country's internal affairs, but stressed the importance of adhering to international agreements, particularly on human rights. He called on Pakistani authorities to ensure respect for fundamental human rights, fair trials and humane treatment of detainees.

Lammy also expressed concerns about the potential use of military courts, saying trials in military courts could lack transparency and independent oversight, which would not meet international standards.

He stressed that an independent judiciary, which serves as a check and balance on state institutions, is vital to the health of democracy. There was no sign, Lammy added, that Khan's case would be transferred to a military tribunal.

The British Foreign Secretary also announced that Falkland Islands Minister Andrew Faulkner would soon visit Pakistan to continue discussions on human rights. After the visit, Faulkner will brief British parliamentarians on the situation.

Lammy concluded by reaffirming Britain's commitment to maintaining its relationship with Pakistan and continuing to work together to protect human rights.

The British authorities, he added, will continue to press for respect for democratic principles and justice for the people of Pakistan, particularly in relation to issues such as Khan's detention and restrictions on freedom of speech. expression.

