Istanbul's Imamoglu urges Turkey to restore…

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu visited veteran Kurdish politician Ahmet Turk in Mardin on Saturday and called on the Turkish government to reverse its controversial decision to remove Turk as mayor .

“Today in Mardin we visited and were welcomed by Mr. Ahmet Turk, council member of the Union of Municipalities of Turkey… The intervention against the will of Mardin, one of the oldest and most most beautiful cities in Turkey, must be canceled as quickly as possible. “, Imamoglu said on X, after his visit with the ousted mayor.

Earlier this month, the Turkish Interior Ministry removed three Kurdish mayors – Ahmet Turk of Mardin, Gulistan Sonuk of Batman and Mehmet Karayilan of Halfeti district in Sanliurfa province – and replaced them with appointed administrators by the government.

The three mayors come from the pro-Kurdish Party for People's Equality and Democracy (DEM).

Imamoglu, who is also the head of the Union of Municipalities of Turkey, said his visit to Mardin “includes age-old lessons” of unity, democracy, freedom and justice.

“Being an administrator in Türkiye is a real challenge. Being an administrator in Istanbul involves even greater responsibility,” he told Rudaw’s Mashallah Dakak.

Turk and Imamoglu held a joint press conference and the influential Istanbul mayor said they discussed the government's controversial decision with the leaders of ten political parties.

“We have expressed that this practice is illegal, unjust and implemented step by step in a manner contrary to the law. Ignoring the authority of the assembly is another violation of the law,” he said.

Imamoglu did not meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is also the leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“I believe that this party [AKP] is hesitant about this. We also see that some individuals within the ruling party feel deeply embarrassed by this situation,” he said.

Speaking to Rudaw, Turk expressed his thanks for Imamoglu's contact. “We are grateful to anyone who commits to democracy, dialogue and solidarity,” he said.

The decision to dismiss the three mayors sparked fury in Türkiye. Opposition leaders protested the decision in Mardin, including Ozgur Ozel, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), of which Imamoglu is a member.

Since this decision, bans on gatherings and demonstrations have been imposed in Turkey's Kurdish-majority provinces, but this has not stopped supporters of the DEM party from protesting.

Turk, 82, who won local elections in March in a landslide, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in May for his alleged involvement in deadly protests in October 2014. The case is better known as of Kobané trial.

Sonuk and Karayilan were sentenced to prison terms for “alleged membership of a terrorist organization”, referring to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The Turkish government has recently increased pressure on the DEM party and its elected mayors. In June, a court sentenced the party's mayor in Hakkari (Colemerg), Mehmet Siddik Akis, to 19.5 years in prison for alleged PKK affiliation. Akis was removed from office days before the court's decision and replaced by a state-appointed administrator.

The dismissal of Kurdish mayors and their replacement by administrators is not new. Dozens of Kurdish mayors affiliated with other pro-Kurdish parties have been fired and replaced by administrators following terrorism-related charges since 2016. Many of them have been sentenced to prison terms. The DEM party denies any links with the PKK and says it is simply pro-Kurdish.

Kurdish mayor Ahmet Ozer of Istanbul's Esenyurt district was arrested in late October over alleged links to the PKK and was quickly replaced by an administrator.

Thousands of Kurdish politicians and supporters of pro-Kurdish parties, mainly the DEM party's predecessor, the People's Democratic Party (HDP), have been imprisoned over the past decade on PKK-related charges. Many of them remain behind bars.

The DEM party won several significant victories in the March elections. It took the provinces of Diyarbakir, Mardin, Batman, Siirt, Hakkari, Van and Igdir, which its sister party, the HDP, won in 2019, to see their mayors removed over alleged links to Kurdish rebels and replaced by administrators appointed by the State.

Rekar Aziz contributed to this report

Updated at 11:15 p.m.