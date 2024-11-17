Loyalists and buffoons fill Trump's Winter White House for King Donald's court | Donald Trump





Composite: Angelica Alzona/Guardian Design

The shutters are down, the curtains are open and Donald Trump's opulent waterfront palace of intrigue is once again open for business. A succession of ambitious and ultra-loyal subjects paraded, vying for attention and courting the throne's favors. Servants go out of their way to satisfy their masters' every whim. And then there are the jesters

Given this week's extraordinary developments at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, as he assembles the cabinet with which he will govern in January, it is hard to escape the notion that the The operation is run like a sort of royal court.

Trump certainly gives the impression of acting like the first monarch of the Americas since the Revolutionary War officially ended in 1783, plotting, scheming and playing favorites, and pitting individuals against each other as his courtiers rally.

His unexpected appointment as attorney general of Mar-a-Lago regular Matt Gaetz, the controversial Florida congressman under investigation for sexual misconduct, was a power move that backfired -footed even his closest advisers and threw down a challenge to the Republicans in the US Senate. who must confirm the appointment.

That followed Trump's equally surprising choice a day earlier of a weekend anchor on the right-wing Fox News television network to be the U.S. defense secretary in charge of the country's top military. great and most powerful in the world: Pete Hegseth, the ultimate artist who caught the king's attention. .

Public health experts have decried the choice of vaccine denier Robert F Kennedy Jr as health secretary. And perhaps the most bizarre sight of all is that of the world's richest man, Elon Musk, a billionaire who was elected for nothing, strutting around sprawling resorts on perfectly manicured lawns and flaunting his new connection with the supposed next leader of the free world.

Reports indicate that Musk has accompanied Trump almost every day since the election, participating in phone calls with several world leaders, offering advice on policy and personnel decisions, playing golf with members of the Trump family and dining with them on the outdoor terrace.

Musk received a standing ovation from guests gathered on the other side of the red velvet rope, according to the New York Times, and joined Trump and classical singer Chris Macchio in a squeaky rendition of God Bless America during a gala Thursday evening.

On Tuesday, five days into his tenure as Trump's favorite guest, Musk was named co-head of the newly created Department of Government Effectiveness (Doge), where he will develop plans to cut and burn spending public. It remains to be seen whether the proposed cuts will extend to the billions of dollars in lucrative government contracts and subsidies that benefit his own companies, SpaceX and Tesla.

He loves Mar-a-Lago. Elon is not coming home. I can't get rid of him, Trump joked to Republicans on Wednesday during his first return to Washington DC since the election, before adding ominously: Until I don't like him.

Observers say it's no surprise that these machinations are playing out at Mar-a-Lago, the $1 million private club that Trump haughtily called his Winter White House during his first term, where he handed out ambassadorial posts to wealthy friends and donors. , and where he took political advice from regulars written on cocktail napkins.

A lot of action will be taken there during Trump's second term, as is happening now with the transition, said political historian Matt Dallek, a professor of political management at George Washington University.

It really is a hub. People come in and out of there all the time, he spends a lot of time there and, as he likes to do, several people say different things to him and he talks to a lot of people.

He will talk to his rich friends and people who come to the station from all over the world to pay their respects. He loves it partly because it's a kind of sanctuary for him, and it's his best version of himself, his best vision of himself, and the kind of power he wants to cultivate. He likes attention. He loves the people who come to his house and around him.

Dallek noted that Trump also thrived on the atmosphere of unpredictability created by his presence at Mar-a-Lago. That was evident this week by his unorthodox cabinet recruitment and the procession of desperate hopefuls for an interview in a hastily assembled war room in what CNN called the chaotic epicenter of his transition.

There has long been a certain chaos around Trump, which Trump actually cultivates and which constitutes an essential part of his political identity. And Mar-a-Lago was at the center of that chaos, Dallek said.

It's a sort of hothouse for the marginal figures who came there. He had dinner there with Ye, the anti-Semitic rapper, and Nick Fuentes, the white supremacist. Foreign spies attempted to enter the station. This is where he stored some of the most classified documents on the planet in his bathroom.

We don't have to go back very far in time to get a sense of what's going on, how free and crazy it is. He's dealing with these incredibly important issues of life and death, national security, and doing it in this chaotic, insecure atmosphere where people are coming and going all the time, and where some of his most memorable moments and most memorably unbalanced have occurred. .

Dallek and others expect Trump to spend a lot of time at Mar-a-Lago during his second term. During his first four years in office, The Washington Post calculated that in 2021, he stayed there for all or part of 142 days and played about 87 rounds at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The 128 suites at Mar-a-Lagos are always full when he is in residence.

It's possible that some people just want to spend time with the president and the people around him, but I think people have been explicit about that and the first presidency was an opportunity to be able to tell him what your thoughts, but also to seek favors, Robert Weissman, president of the Washington DC-based pro-transparency group Public Citizen, told the Guardian in August.

There are deep, systemic problems regarding ethics, big money, and access for the rich, but Trump is in a league of his own.

In addition to operating Mar-a-Lago as a command center ahead of his second administration, Trump is also reaping a significant financial windfall.

Mar-a-Lago is expected to be fully occupied until the grand opening in January, and CNN reported that members have been offered money by strangers willing to accompany them onto the grounds to spend time with it .

Even after he takes office, trips to and from Mar-a-Lago will continue to pad Trump's coffers. In October, it was revealed that Trump Properties had overcharged the Secret Service by 300% for rooms occupied by agents providing security for Trump and his family.

Of course, it will be an opportunity for him to make money, Dallek said. What you should never let pass.

