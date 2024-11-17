Biden, Xi take first step to limit AI and nuclear decisionsExBulletin





. Leah Millis/Pool/AFP LIMA, Peruvian President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday that any decision to use nuclear weapons should be controlled by humans, not artificial intelligence. This is the first time China has made the statement, and it comes as Biden prepares to leave office. But Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters the deal was an important first step for the two nuclear powers facing long-term strategic risk. Biden's goal in his last meeting with Xi before President-elect Donald Trump took office in January was to emphasize the importance of stable relations during the transition of power and to try to consolidate the gains that he had made with Xi on issues such as against narcotics and the climate. Xi said his country wanted to work with the new Trump White House. “China is willing to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences,” Xi said, while noting that “our position of resolutely safeguarding sovereignty, security and China's development interests remain unchanged.

. Saul Loeb/AFP Xi criticized Biden's export controls on sensitive technologies At the start of the 90-minute meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, Xi said the relationship between the two countries was “the most important bilateral relationship in the world,” a point Biden echoed. “How we get along will impact the rest of the world,” Biden said. Xi noted that bilateral relations had “experienced ups and downs” during Biden's term, and specifically targeted bilateral relations with the Biden administration. export controls on advanced technology. THE restrictions are used for advanced semiconductor manufacturing tools, the most advanced types of semiconductor chips and technology used in military systems, hypersonic missiles, autonomous systems and surveillance. In his opening speech, Xi spent a lot of time talking about competition in “an era of flourishing scientific and technological revolution” and said: “Only mutually beneficial cooperation can lead to common development.” “Small land, high fences” is not what a big country should pursue.” direct reference to export control policy.

. Saul Loeb/AFP Biden's team is pleading with the new administration to continue export controls, Sullivan said. Before the meeting, Sullivan told reporters that he saw some continuity with the new Trump administration, singling out Rep. Mike Waltz, whom Trump named as his national security adviser, and Sen. Marco Rubio, who Trump will appoint to post of Secretary of State. State, for the attention paid to the strategic challenges posed by China. Trump had made tariffs on imports of Chinese goods a feature of his first term that Biden largely kept in place and pledged during his campaign to raise tariffs on China again over the course of his second term. Sullivan said Biden reiterated his concerns about Chinese trade practices during the meeting. He also said Biden had expressed concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and urged Xi to use his influence over North Korea to prevent that country from sending more troops to fight in the sides of Russia against Ukraine.

