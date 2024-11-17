Jokowi descends the mountain accompanying Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin to Triwindu market, Solo





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and a number of artists participated in the activities of the duo of candidates for Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Java (Central Java) Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin at the Triwindu Solo market, Sunday. (11/17/2024) morning. Photo/R August

SOLO – 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) and a number of artists participated in the activities of the duo of candidates for governor and deputy governor of Central Java (Central Java) Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin at the Triwindu Market, Solo, Sunday (11/17/2024 ) Morning. Six artists participated in this activity. – 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo () and a number of artists participated in the activities of the duo of candidates for governor and deputy governor of Central Java (Central Java) Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin at the Triwindu Market, Solo, Sunday (11/17/2024 ) Morning. Six artists participated in this activity. They are Raffi Ahmad, Ria Ricis, Gading Marten, Harris Vriza, Céline Evangelista and Inara Rusli. This activity is part of a series of open campaigns for candidate pair number 2 in the city of Solo. Ahmad Luthfi-Gus Yasin and the six artists started their activities around 06:30 WIB by stopping at an antique store and then eating soto together at the Soto Triwindu stall. Meanwhile, Jokowi arrived at the Soto Triwindu booth at around 07:00 WIB. “Thank God, today I kept my promise to come. Yesterday I came to one of my events in Jakarta and I told Mr. Lutfhi that I promise to come,” said Raffi Ahmad during an interview. Raffi stressed that his arrival with his colleagues was to stay in touch and support Ahmad Luthfi-Gus Yasin in the 2024 regional elections: “We came here to stay in touch with Pak Lutfhi and at the same time we pray for Pak Lutfhi and Gus Yasin. ” he said. Meanwhile, Celine Evangelista revealed that young people need to explore more the history of the past, whether it is historical places or cultural traditions. “Seeing things different from Solo is not a good thing for authenticity. The culture has been left behind since ancient times and much of it is not visible. So young people should explore places like this more here,” he said. On the other hand, Ahmad Luthfi revealed that the potential of young people in Central Java is high with the figure reaching 50.2 percent. According to him, the arrival of artists in one of the historical places of the city of Solo will motivate young people to explore the region on a national or regional scale. “I am sure that with the arrival of friends, it will make our youth more creative, especially MSMEs,” he concluded. (RCA)

