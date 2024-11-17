Donald Trump plans to press Iran oil, nuclear sanctions – report





US President-elect Donald Trump's administration is preparing to reinstate its “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran, targeting Tehran's economic stability and its ability to support proxy militants and nuclear development, the Financial Times reported on Saturday , citing sources close to the transition team.

The sources revealed that the administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions, particularly on Iranian oil exports, which are a key source of revenue.

The planned sanctions could significantly reduce Iranian oil exports, which currently exceed 1.5 million barrels per day, compared to 400,000 barrels per day in 2020. Experts suggest that these measures would have serious consequences for the Iranian economy. Bob McNally, an energy consultant and former US presidential adviser, said cutting exports to a fraction of current levels would leave Iran in a far worse economic situation than during Trump's first term, the Financial Times reported.

According to the report, the renewed strategy aims to bring Iran back to the negotiating table for a comprehensive nuclear deal. According to the Trump transition team, this approach involves crippling Iran's financial resources to pressure its leaders to participate in negotiations.

However, experts cited in the report expressed skepticism, noting that Tehran is unlikely to agree to what are expected to be tough US conditions. The Financial Times highlighted Trump's campaign statement regarding Iran in September, saying: “We must make a deal because the consequences are impossible.” » Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA joint committee in Vienna, Austria, June 28, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)

Don't give in to pressure

Iranian officials have already rejected the possibility of restarting negotiations under duress. In a statement posted on X/Twitter earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that repeating the policy of “maximum pressure” would result in failure, as was the case during Trump's first term.

Maximum Pressure 1.0 imposed “maximum resistance” and ended in “maximum defeat” for the United States. The proof? An example: just compare Iran's peaceful nuclear program before and after the so-called “maximum pressure” policy. Attempting “maximum pressure 2.0” will only result in…

– Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) November 12, 2024

He stressed that Tehran remained open to negotiations, but only under fair conditions.

Security risks associated with deteriorating relations between the United States and Iran were also addressed in the report. The Financial Times noted continued threats against Trump and former US officials following the 2020 assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Additionally, he highlighted legislative efforts by Trump advisers, such as Mike Waltz, to impose secondary sanctions on Chinese entities purchasing Iranian oil.

