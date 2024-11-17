Remarks by President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China before the bilateral meeting | Lima, Peru

Delfines Hotel & Convention Center

4:06 p.m. PET

PRESIDENT XI: (As interpreted.) Can you put your earphone in? We have simultaneous interpretation available.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: I learned to speak Chinese. (Laughs.) I wish I had.

PRESIDENT XI: Okay, let me start first. It is a great pleasure to see you again, President Biden. Over the past four years, China-US relations have gone through ups and downs. But under our joint leadership, the two sides have also engaged in fruitful dialogue and cooperation, and relations have remained generally stable.

These developments reconfirmed the experiences and lessons of 45 years of Sino-US diplomatic relations. When both countries see each other as partners and friends, seek common ground despite (inaudible) differences, and help each other succeed, our relations will see significant progress.

But if we see each other as rivals or adversaries, if we pursue vicious competition and seek to harm each other, we will ruin the relationship, or even set it back.

Today's world is turbulent, rife with conflict. Old problems are compounded by new ones. Humanity faces unprecedented challenges. Competition between large countries should not be the underlying logic of the times. Only solidarity and cooperation can help humanity overcome current difficulties.

In a time of flourishing scientific and technological revolution, neither decoupling nor disrupting the supply chain is a solution. Only mutually beneficial cooperation can lead to common development. A small yard and high fences are not what a big country should pursue. Only openness and sharing can improve the well-being of humanity.

As two major countries, China and the United States should keep the interests of the whole world in mind and inject more certainty and positive energy into a turbulent world.

I firmly believe that as the world's most important bilateral relationship, a stable China-US relationship is essential not only to the interests of the Chinese and American people, but also to the future and destiny of the entire humanity.

The two countries should keep in mind the welfare of the two peoples and the common interests of the international community, make wise choices, continue to explore the right path for the two major countries to get along well, and realize the long-term commitment. long-term peaceful coexistence of China and the United States on this planet.

The United States recently concluded its elections. China's goal of a stable, healthy and lasting China-US relationship remains unchanged.

Our commitment to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and winning cooperation as the principles of managing China-US relations remains unchanged.

Our position of resolutely safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests remains unchanged.

Our desire to perpetuate the traditional friendship between the Chinese and American people remains unchanged.

China is willing to work with the new U.S. administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences to work toward a gradual transition of China-U.S. relations for the benefit of both peoples.

I look forward to an in-depth exchange of views with you on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern.

THANKS.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well, thank you very much, Mr. President. It's good to see and see you all again. You know, a year ago we met at the Woodside Summit in San Francisco. And I'm very proud of the progress we've both made together.

When it comes to military communications, on many levels, our leaders now speak to each other regularly.

On AI, we brought together our countries' experts to discuss risks and security.

Our fight against narcotics — on this issue we have resumed cooperation. And I want to emphasize this: in my country, Mr. President, overdose deaths are decreasing for the first time in five years.

We have a lot to discuss, but let me end with this. For more than a decade, you and I have spent many hours together, here and in China and in between. And, you know, we – I think we spent a lot of time – (laughter) – dealing with these issues.

Let me end with this. We – I think – and I once had to count the number of hours you and I spent alone together. I remember being on the Tibetan plateau with you and I remember being in Beijing. I remember – all over the world. And – both as my – first as vice president and then as president.

We haven't always agreed, but our conversations have always been open and frank. We never made fun of each other. We were on par with each other. And I think that's vital.

These conversations avoid miscalculations and ensure that competition between our two countries does not turn into conflict – whether it is competition, not conflict.

And that is our responsibility to our people and, as you indicated, to people around the world. We are the largest alliance or re-relationship in the world. And how we get along will impact the rest of the world.

And so, you know, our two countries cannot let this competition degenerate into conflict. And like I said, it's our responsibility. And over the last four years, I think we've proven that it's possible to have that relationship.

And — but — so, Mr. President, I look forward to beginning our meeting and discussing the remaining issues.

THANKS.

4:14 p.m. PET