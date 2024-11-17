Stacey Dooley speaks to daughter Minnie as she shares 'exciting news'





Stacey Dooley has been a mom for almost two years after the arrival of her daughter Minnie, and the star is now ready to share her experiences of motherhood. On Instagram, the mother-of-one revealed that she had written a third book, and the title was a gentle reference to her daughter, as well as serving as an address, as it read: “Dear Minnie: Conversations with remarkable mothers. WATCH: Stacey Dooley makes exciting announcement about her daughter Stacey explained that her new book features a variety of mothers and at different stages of motherhood. In her caption, she shared: “'DEAR MINNIE'. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to this book, truly. A great read, with insight and thoughts from some influential moms! So I'm grateful. Available next year. Take advantage of the pre-order now. Link in bio. THANK YOU!” ©Instagram Stacey shared her happy news Stacey was supported in the comments by her friends and followers with her ex Strictly her co-star Dianne Buswell said: “Well done, super star,” while her boyfriend Kevin Clifton enthused: “Well done baby.” Stacey has shared several glimpses into her life as a first-time mom, and in an interview with the Sun Last year she said: “You know what's hilarious? You're so tired and sometimes you really feel like you're in the trenches, it's a fog and you're just trying to figure it all out.” ©Instagram Stacey named her new book after her daughter She then joked: “I think I would like to have more babies.But I said to Kev the other day, “Don't you want to do that again?” And he said, “Are you crazy? You’re too tired!’…I had one and I’m completely failing.” In an interview with HELLO! Last year, Stacey said: “Becoming a mother myself, I have a whole new respect for my own mother. It changes the dynamic. I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a house, no complications huge and it's still so intimidating and trying.” at times. ©Instagram The presenter dotes on her daughter “My mom was a single mom before she met my stepdad and I have no idea how single parents do that. Real heroes, honestly.” Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie into the world on January 10, 2023. The couple, who crossed paths on the hit BBC show Strictly Come Danceannounced their happy family news on Instagram, with Kevin sharing a photo of an envelope addressed to “Minnie's parents.” ©Instagram Stacey shares Minnie with boyfriend Kevin Clifton Her caption read: “Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I have ever seen. So proud of you @sjdooley. I love you Minnie, I love you Stace x.”

