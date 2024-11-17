Leaders of Turkey and Qatar call for inclusive government in Afghanistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued a joint statement calling for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The leaders stressed the importance of respecting the fundamental rights of the Afghan people and ensuring the stability of the country.

Sheikh Tamim traveled to Ankara on Thursday to attend the 10th session of the Qatar-Türkiye High Strategic Committee. During the visit, several agreements were signed and a joint statement was issued.

The joint statement, published Friday (November 16) on the Qatari Foreign Ministry website, reiterates the leaders' call for an Afghan government that respects fundamental rights and is inclusive of all groups.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to supporting stability in Afghanistan and stressed the importance of coordinated engagement with the country and continued humanitarian assistance.

The joint appeal by Turkey and Qatar highlights the urgent need for an inclusive and stable government in Afghanistan, especially as the country faces growing political and social challenges. The emphasis on continued humanitarian aid underscores the dire conditions many Afghans experience every day.

Amid the current humanitarian crisis, millions of people in Afghanistan face severe food shortages, limited health care and economic collapse. Global commitment and coordinated assistance are essential to alleviate suffering and ensure that the Afghan people, especially women and children, can access basic rights and services.

Over the past three years, many countries and organizations have urged the Taliban to establish an inclusive government and respect women's rights, emphasizing the need for broad representation in governance.

Despite international calls, the Taliban has consistently maintained that its administration is inclusive and has dismissed global calls for broader governance and human rights as interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs.