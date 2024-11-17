Trump picks Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright as energy secretary





President-elect Donald Trump has chosen campaign donor and fossil fuel executive Chris Wright to serve as energy secretary in his next, second administration.

CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, Wright is a staunch advocate of oil and gas development, including fracking, a key pillar of Trump's quest to achieve American “energy dominance” in the global market.

Trump also said in a statement Saturday that Wright would serve on the newly created National Energy Council, which will be chaired by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Trump's pick for Interior secretary.

Burgum will oversee a panel of all executive branch agencies involved in energy permitting, production, production, distribution, regulation and transportation, Trump said in a previous statement.

FILE — Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services. January 17, 2018. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Wright has been one of the industry's loudest voices against efforts to combat climate change and could provide a boost to fossil fuels, including swift action to end a year-long hiatus on the Biden administration's natural gas export approvals.

Wright has also criticized what he calls a “top-down” approach to climate by liberal and left-wing groups and said the climate movement across the world is “collapsing under its own weight.”

Wright's bid to lead the administration's Energy Department gained support from influential conservatives, including oil and gas magnate Harold Hamm.

Hamm, executive chairman of Continental Resources, a major Oklahoma-based shale oil company, is a longtime Trump supporter and advisor who played a key role on energy issues during Trump's first term.

Hamm helped organize an event at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in April, where Trump reportedly asked industry executives and lobbyists to donate $1 billion to Trump's campaign, in hope that Trump would reduce environmental regulations if re-elected.

The Department of Energy is responsible for advancing the energy, environmental, and nuclear security of the United States. The agency is responsible for maintaining the country's nuclear weapons, overseeing 17 national research laboratories and approving natural gas exports, as well as providing environmental cleanup of the country's nuclear weapons complex. It also promotes scientific and technological research.

Republican Sen. John Barrasso, who is expected to become chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said Trump promised bold choices for his Cabinet, and Wright's nomination delivered on those promises.

“He is an energy innovator who laid the groundwork for America's fracking boom. After four years of America's last energy policy, our country desperately needs a (energy) secretary who understands the importance of American energy to our economy and national security,” he added. Barrasso said of Wright, adding: “Wright will help ensure that America remains committed to a comprehensive energy policy that puts American families first.”

Thomas Pyle, president of the American Energy Alliance, a conservative group that supports fossil fuels, said Wright would be “an excellent choice” for energy secretary. Pyle led Trump's Energy Department transition team in 2016.

Liberty is a leading technology-driven service provider to the energy sector. Wright, who grew up in Colorado, earned an undergraduate degree at MIT and did graduate work in electrical engineering at the University of California, Berkeley and MIT. In 1992, he founded Pinnacle Technologies, which helped launch commercial shale gas production through hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

He later served as president of Stroud Energy, an early shale gas producer, before founding Liberty Resources in 2010.

More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-selects-liberty-energy-ceo-chris-wright-as-secretary-of-energy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos