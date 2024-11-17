Donald Trump's plan for immigrants criticized in his own backyard





President-elect Donald Trump's plan to revoke immigrants' protected status was criticized Friday by the Miami Herald, one of the major newspapers in his new state of Florida.

During his election campaign, Trump pledged to crack down on immigration as he did during his first term as president. He said he would carry out mass deportations of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants currently living in the United States, citing 2022 data from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). However, Trump signaled that immigrants who are living legally in the United States under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will also be deported.

In an early October interview with NewsNation, Trump was asked if he would revoke TPS for Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, to which he responded: “Absolutely. I would revoke it and bring them back to their country.

Trump's comments followed claims he made during the presidential debate in September that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were “eating the pets.” Local authorities have repeatedly denied these claims.

Meanwhile, Trump unsuccessfully attempted to end TPS for Haitian and Nicaraguan immigrants during his first term.

Nearly a third of the approximately 863,880 TPS recipients, many from Venezuela and Haiti, currently reside in Florida, where Trump lives at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The Herald reported that there are currently approximately 295,720 TPS recipients in Florida, more than four times the number of recipients in April 2021.

The Herald editorial board wrote in an article published Friday titled “Trump's Vow to Deport Protected Status Immigrants Would Be Most Harmful to His Home State,” published Friday: “We understand that the TPS is, by definition, meant to be temporary. That's right. But in many of these countries – Haiti, certainly, and Venezuela too – conditions are as bad as they were, if not worse. »

The editorial board added: “Returning TPS recipients to their countries could put them in danger. In Florida, where the beneficiaries of TPS are our neighbors, friends and relatives, we should already know this. »

Newsweek contacted Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, by email for comment Saturday afternoon.

What is temporary protected status?

TPS is a federal program under DHS that allows immigrants to temporarily remain in the United States without fear of being detained by DHS because of their immigration status.

The DHS gives the following temporary conditions that would qualify a country for TPS: an ongoing armed conflict, an environmental disaster or epidemic, or “other extraordinary and temporary conditions.”

There are currently 16 countries eligible for TPS.

TPS recipients also pay taxes. According to a 2019 report, they pay $4.6 billion in federal, state and local taxes each year. The report was produced by researchers at the University of Southern California, the Center for American Progress and the National TPS Alliance.

What will Trump's second term mean for immigrants?

Much of Trump's 2024 campaign, as well as his two previous presidential campaigns, has been focused on immigration. In addition to mass deportations, Trump promised to reinstate stricter immigration policies in his first term, such as the Remain in Mexico program, which required migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum cases were heard. He also said he would reinstate and expand his travel ban that originally targeted citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Last Sunday, Trump announced that Tom Homan, his former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), would be his “border czar.”

Homan is considered one of the architects of Trump's controversial family separation policy, having proposed as early as 2014 separating migrants from their children as a way to deter illegal immigration. His idea was rejected at the time, during the Obama administration, but was later implemented. in 2018 under Trump.

During Trump's first term, evictions never exceeded 350,000. For comparison, then-President Barack Obama carried out 432,000 evictions in 2013, the highest annual total since the start of the surveys.

Trump, meanwhile, said Homan “will be responsible for all deportations of illegal aliens to their home countries,” in addition to overseeing the northern and southern borders and “all maritime and air security.”

Stephen Miller, a hard-liner on immigration, was named Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy on Wednesday. Miller is a former senior advisor to Trump who recently promised a “perfect 100 percent deportation rate.” He played a key role in Trump's policy decision on family separation.

